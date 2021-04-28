FAU Football: Quarterback N’Kosi Perry transfers to FAU from Miami

The addition of Perry now increases the quarterback depth to five.

The FAU Owls football team added former University of Miami dual-threat quarterback N’Kosi Perry Wednesday afternoon. Perry entered the transfer portal on Feb. 17.

Entering his senior year, Perry announced on Twitter his departure from the Hurricanes as he looks to finish the rest of his collegiate career in Boca Raton.

“Miami has given me memories and bonds that will last a lifetime. For that, I will forever be grateful to the U,” Perry said. “Having said that, I’ve decided to continue my football career at Florida Atlantic University.”

Perry played five games in the 2020-2021 season for the Hurricanes, completing 26 out of 47 passes for a total of 348 yards. The longest pass he completed was a 56-yard pass against Duke on Dec. 5, 2020.

Coming out of Vanguard High School in 2017, Perry was a four-star recruit as he ranked at no. 7 in his position, no. 30 in Florida, and no. 199 nationally.

Head coach Willie Taggart has a hard decision to make for the starting job at quarterback. With the likes of redshirt junior Nick Tronti, redshirt freshmen Javion Posey and Michael Johnson Jr., freshman Willie Taggart Jr., and now Perry consisting of the depth at that position, Taggart has a lot to work with before the Owls’ season starts on Sept. 4 at Gainesville against the Florida Gators.

