Women’s Basketball: Owls’ tournament run ends after a heartbreaking 74-67 loss to UTEP

Iggy Allen (pictured #2) uses a screen from Astou Gaye (#00) to get past the UTEP defense. Photo courtesy of Colin Mitchell from Conference USA.

FAU women’s basketball bowed out of the Conference USA tournament in Frisco, Texas on Thursday afternoon, as they lost in the quarterfinals to the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) 74-67.

The loss ends the Owls’ season at an overall record of 11-11 while going 8-8 in C-USA play.

UTEP struck first, limiting FAU to only two points halfway through the first quarter.

The Owls responded with a 14-4 run to end the quarter, getting back-to-back three-pointers from redshirt junior forward Sofia Galeron and an and-one from junior guard Bre Beck.

Graduate transfer guard Iggy Allen had a frustrating first half. While she did score eight points on 4-10 shooting, she went into foul trouble early and got a flagrant foul after the referees changed her common foul to a flagrant one with 5:44 to go before halftime.

The Miners took advantage of this, retaking the lead as they entered halftime up 34-29. While UTEP shot 34.4% from the field, the Owls were more efficient with an accuracy of 44%.

FAU was unable to gain back momentum in the third quarter as UTEP prevented them from getting easy shots. Allen could not get anything going as she got her fourth foul with 7:26 to go, neutralizing her effectiveness against the Miners.

Allen fouled out with 8:38 left in the fourth quarter, as she couldn’t do anything but motivate her teammates from the sideline.

The Owls made an effort to keep the game close with seven points from redshirt sophomore forward Janeta Rozentale and five points from Beck, but it wasn’t enough as UTEP kept them at bay.

Rozentale had a team-high 15 points on 6-8 shooting. Allen ended her short-lived performance with 12 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Galeron scored nine points and grabbed four rebounds, while Beck turned in nine points, five assists, four rebounds, and two steals.

Senior forward Dejanae Roebuck led the Miners in scoring with 17 points while sophomore guard Katia Gallegos contributed with a 15-point, 11-assist double-double. Senior guard Tia Bradshaw was the last Miner to score in double-digits with 10 points.

