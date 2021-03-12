Men’s Basketball: Owls eliminated from tournament after losing 75-69 against LA Tech

Michael Forrest (pictured #11) scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half in Thursday’s season-ending loss to LA Tech. Photo courtesy of Roger Steinman from Conference USA.

Fourth-seeded FAU lost its quarterfinal matchup against first-seeded Louisiana Tech 75-69 in Frisco, Texas on Thursday night. This was a physical game on both sides of the ball.

The Owls finished the season 13-10 overall while going 7-5 in C-USA play.

Junior guard Michael Forrest had 22 points in the game. Forrest scored 17 in the first half, as he was perfect from the field. He hit five three-pointers. He did not miss a shot from the field until the 8:21 mark of the second half. He struggled in the second half, going 1-5 from the field, with two made free-throws.

Senior forward Jailyn Ingram also performed well. He finished with 15 points and three rebounds. He was 3-8 from the three-point line and was 2-2 in free-throws.

Sophomore guard Bryan Greenlee played a team-high 35 minutes. He had eight points, two rebounds, and four assists.

Most of the game was close as there were not too many leads of four points or more. The largest lead in the first half was nine in favor of LA Tech from an 11-0 run, but it quickly faded to three after about a minute. The Owls responded with a 13-3 run over the next 3:34 as they regained the lead.

LA Tech led FAU 37-36 at halftime.

The game remained a one-possession game until Ingram hit a three-pointer with 13:35 to go, giving FAU a four-point lead. That was the last lead of two possessions or more until there were 25 seconds left in the game. LA Tech finished the game on a 6-0 run with three trips to the free-throw line.

FAU limited Freshman Player of the Year Kenneth Lofton Jr. to just five points before he fouled out. FAU junior center Karlis Silins also fouled out with twelve points.

This was the third straight winning season for the Owls, as they will look to keep that going as they prepare for next season.

Bryce Totz is a staff writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected], or tweet him @brycetotz.