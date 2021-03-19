Men’s Basketball: Jailyn Ingram enters the transfer portal

Ingram is sixth all-time in points scored in school history.

The FAU men’s basketball team might lose arguably their best player as senior forward Jailyn Ingram has entered the transfer portal, an FAU spokesperson confirmed.

Ingram played 122 games for the Owls and averaged 10.9 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game, and 1.5 assists per game for his career. This past season, Ingram averaged 12.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg, and 1.7 apg.

Ingram’s stats improved in every season leading up to the 2018-2019 season in which he averaged a career-high 18.9 ppg, 8.2 rpg, and 2.0 apg. His season was cut short that year due to injury and played only 10 games.

He spent the last two seasons trying to regain his pre-injury form.

Under Ingram’s stint with the Owls, the team improved tremendously, culminating in a 13-10 this past season with a 58% win-loss percentage and a trip to the quarterfinals of the C-USA Championship Tournament.

If Ingram does transfer from FAU, he leaves the program sixth all-time in points scored.

Currently, it is unknown which schools Ingram is considering transferring to.

Trey Avant is a staff writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @TreyAvant3.