FAU’s 2021 Football season tickets to be sold at full capacity

Though seating is opening up to its full capacity, it may be limited based on local and state health guidelines.

Season tickets for the 2021 FAU football season are being sold in full capacity for the Fall 2021 semester, according to President John Kelly at the FAU Foundation Executive Board Meeting on March 10.

The tickets are now on sale starting at $60 and in comparison to last season, the price has not increased. However, for those who still had a balance on their accounts for last season, will be able to use that credit towards this season’s games.

People who have credit from 2020, can use it by Sept. 1. If the credit is not used, all of it will expire that day.

To ensure contactless interaction, all tickets will be purchased and received through mobile devices. Though seating is opening up to its full capacity, it may be limited based on local and state health guidelines.

Anyone interested in purchasing a season parking pass can for a one-time $60 purchase. Otherwise, it will be a $10 parking fee for every visit.

Payment plans are an option for financial flexibility but if you’re a returning member, the deadline to renew your membership is June 4, 2021.

Those who qualify for ticket discounts are faculty, staff, and alumni who have graduated within the past five years.

For larger groups, the Hyundai Deck seating starts at $200. For premium seating, contact the Paradise Club at 561-297-2683.

The return of the Owls and their fans in the stands will be refreshing for this upcoming season.

For more information, visit here.

Bria Smith is a staff writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet her @itsbriiaa.

Marcy Wilder is the web editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet her @MarcyJWilder.