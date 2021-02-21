Women’s Basketball: Owls escape with a 67-62 win over UTEP

This win marks the fourth straight for the Owls.

Iggy Allen (pictured red, #2) had a double-double of 28 points and 17 rebounds in the win over UTEP. Photo courtesy of FAU Athletics.

FAU women’s basketball (7-8, 5-6 C-USA) extended its winning streak to four on Sunday afternoon, as the team beat the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) (14-6, 11-4 C-USA) 67-62.

The Owls defended the Miners excellently to start the game, only allowing four points in the first six minutes of the first quarter.

Graduate transfer guard Iggy Allen scored six points in the quarter, as the team finished with 17 points to lead by six over UTEP.

The Owls stood their ground in the second quarter, outscoring UTEP 23-21 to extend their lead to eight.

Allen added six more points, while redshirt junior guard Rita Pleskevich and sophomore guard Allie Tylka entered halftime with 11 points each.

UTEP made its response known in the third quarter, limiting FAU to only 10 points. It would reduce the Owls’ lead to two.

Despite the Miners’ efforts, FAU would escape with the win late in the fourth quarter.

After being tied up 55-55 with 4:59 to go, FAU would outscore UTEP 12-7 to end the game.

The Owls had Allen lead the way, finishing the game with her eighth double-double of the season. She put up 28 points, 17 rebounds, and three assists to show for it. Tylka contributed with 13 points, while Pleskevich and guard Alexa Zaph scored 11 points each.

UTEP’s best performer was sophomore guard Katia Gallegos as she put in 19 points, five rebounds, and four assists for the Miners. Senior forward Michelle Pruitt had a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds, while sophomore guard Avery Crouse turned in 11 points and five rebounds.

The Owls will play their second match at UTEP on Feb. 22 at 9 p.m. It will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.