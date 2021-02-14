Women’s Basketball: Owls claim their third consecutive win, beat UTSA 79-50

FAU Women’s basketball (6-8, 4-6 C-USA) held onto its winning streak at home on Saturday afternoon, as the team swept its two-game homestand against the University of Texas at San Antonio (2-17, 0-14 C-USA), winning 79-50.

The lady Owls started the first quarter strong with an immediate pull-up jumper from graduate transfer guard Iggy Allen. The Roadrunners struggled to find their rhythm after missed layups and three-point field goals. They shot 5-14 from the field in the first quarter.

Allen’s momentum stayed consistent as she scored most of FAU’s points throughout the quarter. With help from redshirt sophomore forward Janeta Rozentale and sophomore guard Allie Tylka, they contributed to shooting 56.25 percent from the field.

With two minutes left in the first quarter, the Roadrunners were able to score a wide open three-point shot from sophomore guard Emilie Baek. However, the Owls responded with a three-pointer from redshirt junior forward Sofia Galeron and the quarter came to a close, with them leading 21-18 at the buzzer.

The second quarter would bring many challenges for the Roadrunners as they only scored 12 points. To widen the gap, the Owls went on an 8-0 run to lead 31-22 with six minutes remaining and were shooting 75 percent from three-point range.

By the end of the first half, Allen accumulated 18 points for the Owls and UTSA trailed 45-30.

The Owls played great defense to start the third quarter. With eight rebounds and three steals from Tylka, accompanied by 12 rebounds and two steals from Allen, they were able to tag-team and push the lead to 55-32.

FAU led 61-41 with one minute remaining, and the Roadrunners found themselves in a scoring drought as they shot 4-16 from the field. Galeron made two successful free-throw shots and with the shot clock winding down to 20 seconds left in the third, she scored in the paint. The Owls closed out the quarter 65-43.

The fourth quarter was off to a slow start but UTSA’s highest scorer, Baek with 12 points, tried to stack points on the scoreboard, but to no avail.

FAU got one last layup from junior forward Amber Gaston and USTA received two free-throw shots from sophomore guard Mikayla Woods to end the game.

Allen’s 26 points, followed by Rozentale’s 15 points and Tylka’s 14 points, helped the Owls take the win yet again.

The lady Owls will face the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) on Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. in the Don Haskins Center. It will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Gabriella Brito is a contributing writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet her @gaby1brito