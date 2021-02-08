Women’s Basketball: Iggy Allen wins C-USA Player of the Week

This is the first time an FAU women’s basketball player won C-USA Player of the Week since Crystal Primm in the 2019-20 season.

Iggy Allen (pictured red, #2) receives C-USA Player of the Week honors for the first time in her collegiate career. Photo courtesy of FAU Athletics.

Graduate transfer guard Iggy Allen has won Conference USA’s Player of the Week award on Monday afternoon for FAU women’s basketball.

This comes after Allen averaged 27 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks in the double-header against the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers last weekend.

It’s the first time an FAU women’s basketball won the honors since the 2019-20 season, when Crystal Primm received it on Nov. 25, 2019.

In a press release via FAU Athletics, head coach Jim Jabir celebrated her success as it was the first for Allen and the team this season.

“I’m glad to see that Iggy [Allen], who I think is one of the top players in our league, is finally recognized for the great talent and passion she brings,” Jabir said. “I also realize our winning games makes it easier to vote for her.”

Allen is currently averaging 21.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.7 steals after 12 games this season. In C-USA, she is ranked second in steals per game and rebounds per game, and third in points per game.

Winning the award could provide a boost to Allen and the team, as they are 4-8 overall with six games left on their schedule. Games that were postponed due to COVID-19 have yet to be rescheduled for the Owls.

FAU women’s basketball will continue its season at home in the Burrow on Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. and Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. against the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA). Both games will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.