Staff Predictions: The Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off at Super Bowl LV in Tampa

This is the second consecutive Super Bowl appearance for the Chiefs and the first Super Bowl appearance for the Buccaneers since 2003.

This year’s game will be the fifth Super Bowl played in Tampa. Photo courtesy of the NFL.

The 55th annual Super Bowl will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be hosting the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City makes its second consecutive Super Bowl appearance after beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in last year’s Super Bowl. For the Buccaneers, it is their first appearance in the big game since the 2002 season, where they won the Super Bowl after beating the then-Oakland Raiders 48-21 to claim their first-ever title.

Not only that, but there are also a few players from FAU participating in the Super Bowl as they are all on Tampa Bay’s roster: wide receiver John Franklin III, placekicker Greg Joseph, and cornerback Herb Miller. While they won’t be actively playing, they will be taking part in the activities while watching their team compete to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

Here are the staff predictions of Super Bowl LV from the University Press Sports Staff:

Richard Pereira | Sports Editor

This is going to be one of the most entertaining Super Bowls in recent memory. We have the young superstar in quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the old guard in quarterback Tom Brady. It is where different worlds collide, and we are going to watch it ensue.

Understanding how deadly the Chiefs offense is going to be will have my deciding factor be set on the Bucs’ defense. If they can limit the efficiency of Mahomes and give him trouble all game long, they have a great chance of shocking many people. If they can beat Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, and Mahomes in the same tournament, that would be a noteworthy accomplishment for them.

Despite knowing how strong that Chiefs offense is, Tampa Bay’s offense is almost as good. With Brady leading the way, there is running back Leonard Fournette, wide receiver Antonio Brown, and tight end Rob Gronkowski for the Chiefs defense to worry about. This is going to be a heavily offensive game, and I’m all for it.

The idea of Brady winning his seventh Super Bowl entertains me, and I’m willing to entertain that into reality. That’s why I think the Bucs will escape by a small margin.

Prediction: Buccaneers 38, Chiefs 35

Colby Guy | Editor-in-Chief

Yes, Brady is the greatest player of all time. Yes, Brady has a very good track record in Super Bowls, but I don’t see this Buccaneers team matching up well with that high-powered Chiefs offense.

The Chiefs have speed at every position on offense. Combining that with the absolute rocket of an arm that Mahomes possesses, there is no stopping that team.

Kansas City can beat you in literally any way: with the deep pass, pounding the run with running backs Le’Veon Bell and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, or even a trick play with the speed that Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman possesses.

We saw this same thing take place when Hill had 203 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter against Tampa Bay in November.

The Chiefs’ offense is just too overpowered to stop, and no matter how hard Brady tries to keep up, the Chiefs will come out on top.

Prediction: Chiefs 45, Buccaneers 35

Eston Parker III | Photo Editor

This matchup has the potential to be remembered as one of the defining moments in NFL history. Arguably the greatest quarterback ever in Brady and his Buccaneers facing up against unquestionably the best new-generation quarterback, Mahomes, and his Chiefs is a dream Super Bowl matchup becoming a reality.

It is hard to find weakness when looking at the Bucs, especially on defense. Second team all-pro linebackers Devon White and Levonte David are the anchors to a defense that finished eighth in points allowed (22.2) and still features an assortment of impact players in both the secondary and the defensive line that can force mistakes from Mahomes.

Offensively, Brady will have to eliminate his interception bug after throwing three in the NFC Championship. Besides that, the offensive line for the Bucs against the imposing Chiefs defense will likely determine the outcome more than individual QB play.

The Chiefs truly showed how dominant they are against Buffalo in the AFC Championship. Their high-flying blitz-heavy defense led by Todd Bowles at defensive coordinator and safety Tyrann Mathieu anchoring the secondary will look to impose their will and force turnovers from Brady like Green Bay did previously.

On offense, there is not much more that can be said about their ability to seemingly score at will. Buffalo’s vaunted defense seemed overwhelmed by the combination of Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and Hill, and they will look to do the same against another talented defense.

However, the Chiefs’ biggest concern comes at their offensive line. The offensive line has held up well without four of their opening day starters, especially within the playoffs. However, Tampa Bay’s ability to pressure the quarterback cannot be dismissed. Look for linebacker Jason Pierre Paul and defensive tackles Ndamukong Suh and Vita Vea to make their impacts known.

This is sure to be a thriller, but the Bucs will edge this one out thanks to forcing more impactful turnovers and key QB play.

Prediction: Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 27

Joseph Acosta | Business Manager

This game is going to come down to whether the vaunted Buccaneers’ pass rush can get to Mahomes without having to blitz. The Chiefs’ offensive line is missing four of its original five starters, and are facing a Buccaneers defensive front that gets its star defensive tackle in Vea back. Bowles is known for bringing pressure, so it’ll be interesting to see how often he blitzes against the Chiefs.

But in the end, it probably won’t matter. The Chiefs have the most talented QB to ever play the game and the most explosive trio of talent seen since the Greatest Show on Turf. If the Chiefs go up by more than a TD, it could be curtains for Tampa Bay.

Prediction: Chiefs 42, Buccaneers 28

Zachary Weinberger | Staff Writer

When we look at the Kansas City Chiefs, we’re looking at one of the greatest offenses assembled. With that, it all starts with Mahomes. However, because of the injuries along the offensive line, including Eric Fisher who is out with an Achilles injury, the Buccaneers defensive line will have a solid game as a whole. Even though Mahomes is the best quarterback, maybe even the best player in the game right now, he’ll have to prepare for not getting time in the pocket.

If anybody can overcome an obstacle, it’s Mahomes, but the real question is: Can he overcome Brady in his 10th Superbowl? While Brady hasn’t been amazing in the postseason, as he’s coming off a performance of three interceptions against the Packers, you can’t doubt his greatness in the big game. Even though the two offenses on paper seem like they’ll easily go above the over/under in points at 56, we should see a tempered game for both sides.

In the end, even with the injuries on the Chiefs, the question remains if the Buccaneers can outscore Mahomes and company and I don’t think they will, but it won’t be a blowout. Who knows though, Brady can prove the doubters wrong again.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Buccaneers 31

