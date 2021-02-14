FAU Football: What’s new to the offensive coaching staff

Ed Warinner and Jon Bills will be shaping up the offensive team with their extensive experience in this area of the game.

Jon Bills (left) and Ed Warinner (right) will be joining Willie Taggart’s coaching staff. Photos courtesy of UCLA Athletics and the University of Michigan Athletics. Collage by Kendall Little.

Head football coach Willie Taggart announced the new additions to the coaching staff this past Friday. Ed Warinner will be the next offensive line coach and Jon Bills is set to be the tight ends coach, as they will be shaping up the FAU offense with their extensive experience in this area of the game.

Warinner comes to FAU’s football team after holding the position of offensive line coach at Michigan, to regulate both the offensive line as well as the Owls’ run game coordinator.

With his 33-year college coaching experience, football has taken Warinner to organizations across the nation like Notre Dame, Minnesota, Kansas, Illinois, the Air force, the Army, Michigan, Akron, and the Ohio State University where he assisted them in their 2014 championship win.

Warriner coached at both sides of the game, but has held more offensive coaching positions throughout his career.

“Ed brings more than 30 years of experience to this staff and will solidify an experienced and accomplished staff. I’m excited to see what our running game and o-line can accomplish with the addition of Coach Warinner,” Taggart said via FAU Athletics.

Bills will also be helping out the team on the same side of Warinner as the tight ends coach. Before his arrival to Paradise, Bills was the tight ends coach and recruiter at Massachusetts.

Having worked together within previous organizations– at Florida State (FSU), South Florida (USF), and Western Kentucky (WKU)– Bills and Taggart are familiar with one another’s coaching styles.

“Jon began his career with me at WKU. I have enjoyed watching him grow as a coach and know that he will be a tremendous asset to this staff,” Taggart said.

In addition to these schools and his work alongside Taggart, Bills worked at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) as an offensive graduate assistant and worked with the offensive line at Adams State University.

