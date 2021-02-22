FAU Football: Offensive lineman Kamaar Bell transfers to FAU from Auburn

Kamaar Bell (#79) was Georgia’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2018 in high school. Photo courtesy of 247sports.

The FAU Owls added former Auburn offensive lineman Kamaar Bell to the program. Bell entered the transfer portal on Jan. 21.

According to The Owl’s Nest, Bell signed with FAU on Feb. 3.

Bell was a freshman in his 2019 season at Auburn. As a redshirt freshman last season, he played in one game. He participated in the 48-11 win over LSU on Oct. 31.

Coming out of high school, Bell had offers from Auburn, Alabama, Florida State, Indiana, and Louisville. Willie Taggart was head coach at Florida State at the time.

Bell was on the Georgia High School Athletics 1-7A all-region first team in his junior and senior year. In 2018, Colquitt County High School went to the state championship, and Bell was the offensive player of the year.

In Georgia, Bell was a top 50 ranked prospect. ESPN ranked him at no. 18 in his position, Rivals ranked him at no. 24, and 24/7 ranked him at no. 34.

With Bell joining, he became the second offensive lineman to transfer to FAU. Andrew Boselli transferred in early January.

Bryce Totz is a staff writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @brycetotz.