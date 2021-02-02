FAU Football: Co-Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Drew Mehringer to leave for New Mexico

The Owls will need to look for a new co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, as sources can confirm that Drew Mehringer is expected to leave for New Mexico.

New Mexico will be the eighth destination for Mehringer throughout his coaching career. He coached at Iowa State, Ohio State, James Madison University, Houston, Rutgers, and Texas before coming to FAU.

After he graduated from Rice University, Mehringer was a graduate assistant at Iowa State and Ohio State. He then became co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at James Madison.

In the 2015 season, Mehringer was the wide receivers coach at Houston. He was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Rutgers the next season.

Mehringer was hired by Texas the next season to be their passing game coordinator for three seasons.

Last season, the offense averaged 20 points per game. The tight ends had two receptions each last season.

Graduate student Michael Irvin II had two receptions for 31 yards and redshirt junior Logan Peterson had two receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown.

FAU hired Mike Stoops to be the next defensive coordinator for the program, replacing Jim Leavitt.

Bryce Totz is a staff writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @brycetotz.