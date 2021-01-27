Three former FAU football players to compete in Super Bowl LV

Three former FAU football players will play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.

John Franklin III (pictured left), Herb Miller (pictured top-right), and Greg Joseph (pictured bottom-right) are heading to the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Photos courtesy of FAU Athletics. Collage by Michelle Rodriguez Gonzalez.

On Sunday, Feb. 7, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Three players on Tampa Bay’s roster played for FAU: wide receiver John Franklin III, placekicker Greg Joseph, and cornerback Herb Miller.

Super Bowl LV will be like no other, as it will be the first time the host city’s team will compete in the game.

Franklin III has one career reception in the NFL for 11 yards. He played for FAU during the 2017 season. He had seven catches for 95 yards and a touchdown. He also had 16 carries for 229 yards and two touchdowns, also completing one pass for 49 yards.

Currently on the Injured Reserve list, Franklin III will not play in the Super Bowl.

Joseph has not played a game for the Buccaneers yet. Last season, he played two games with the Tennessee Titans. He converted on all nine of his extra-point attempts.

In his NFL career, he is 17-20 on field-goal attempts, with his longest being 51 yards. He is also 34-38 for his career in extra-point attempts.

Joseph played for the Owls from 2014 to 2017. At FAU, he was 57-82 on field-goal attempts and 165-170 on extra points.

Miller will be playing in his fifth NFL game with Tampa Bay. In his first four games, he had five tackles and an interception. He started the season on the practice squad.

He played for FAU from 2015 to 2018. In his collegiate career, he had 67 solo tackles, 36 assisted tackles, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

The game will be broadcast at 6:30 p.m. on CBS from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, FL.

Bryce Totz is a staff writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @brycetotz.