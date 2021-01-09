Men’s Basketball: FAU left reeling after a 64-55 loss to Old Dominion

23 turnovers proved to be costly in FAU’s third straight defeat.

Bryan Greenlee (pictured #4) led FAU in scoring with 14 points in the loss to Old Dominion. Photo courtesy of FAU Athletics.

A disappointing end to a three-game road trip saw FAU’s men’s basketball team (5-6 overall, 0-2 C-USA) lose to the Old Dominion Monarchs (7-3 overall, 3-1 C-USA), 64-55. The loss marks FAU’s third straight defeat, including its second straight to Old Dominion.

FAU pressured Old Dominion early, which forced the Monarchs into numerous bad shots. ODU finished the first half shooting 33.3 percent from the floor.

After scoring 26 points last night against Old Dominion, the plan was simple for the Owls: feed the ball to senior forward Jailyn Ingram. Ingram finished the first half with 11 points, but that was the sole highlight of his night. He was held scoreless for the rest of the game.

FAU led by 14 at one point, but turnovers helped Old Dominion get back into the game. Old Dominion scored nine points off 14 turnovers from FAU.

FAU also committed eight fouls, which led to five made free throws for Old Dominion.

Once Old Dominion took the lead in the second half, they never looked back. Junior guard A.J. Oliver II took over for the Monarchs, finishing the game with 17 points, four rebounds, and two steals.

Turnovers continued to trouble the Owls, as Old Dominion took a commanding 12-point lead during the half. FAU just made too many mental mistakes to overcome the deficit. FAU finished the game with 23 turnovers.

Sophomore guard Bryan Greenlee led FAU with 14 points, including four made three-pointers, but his six turnovers were detrimental.

Along with Ingram, who finished with a double-double, junior big man Karlis Silins was the only other Owl to score in double figures. He finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

The Owls will travel to Miami to play rival FIU, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. It will be broadcast on ESPN+.

