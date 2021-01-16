FAU Men’s Basketball: Owls cruise at home, blowing out FIU 107-63

Forrest led his team in scoring with 27 points, bringing his enthusiasm for the game to Saturday’s competition.

Michael Forrest (pictured #11) had a season-high 27 points in the blowout win over FIU. Photo courtesy of Eston Parker III.

Maintaining their winning streak at home, the Owls (7-6, 2-2 C-USA) led tonight’s game with a final score of 107-63 over the FIU Panthers (8-6, 2-4 C-USA).

After a tough three-game loss on the road in Virginia against James Madison University and Old Dominion, FAU brought it back home to the state of Florida, where they picked up their first win of the year in Miami against FIU this past Thursday.

The Owls knew what they needed to do in order to improve their game and lock in more wins to close out the remainder of their conference play.

FAU ended the first half leading the Panthers by 33 points.

What makes watching the Owls play so intriguing is their communication on the court. As soon as the ball leaves their hands, they look to make sure that they are staying in sync with their teammates while assessing and making plays.

Winning the tip off gave FIU a boost, as they put up the first points of the game and maintained a slight lead for the first couple of minutes into the game.

At the half, junior forward Anthony Mason shot 2-5 from the field, leading the Panthers with the highest field-goal percentage.

Junior guard Antonio Daye Jr. also was a key component in the Panthers’ play this evening, as he had a team-high 21 points.

FAU’s desire to leave no open spaces or points on the field becomes evident through their hustle on the court.

“It was very important that we understood this is not a normal game, FIU is not any other game,” head coach Dusty May said. “We had to go into it with full intention; all hands on deck to find a way to win these two basketball games.”

The Owls and Panthers rivalry is always like no other. The excitement of the fans, team and staff, and players is evident on and off the court.

A big time playmaker for the Owls, junior guard Michael Forrest has always served his team as an asset and earned his career-high performance tonight. Forrest stayed loaded at the three-point line, and carried his team with the highest three-point percentage at 64 percent.

“I tell myself good game, now it’s time to get back to work,” Forrest said.

Using his skills as a guard, Forrest also led his team in scoring with 27 points, bringing his enthusiasm for the game to tonight’s competition.

Sophomore guard Bryan Greenlee and senior guard Everett Winchester also contributed to their team’s high performance. Greenlee put 12 points on the board and Winchester also had 12 points, shooting 4-7 from the field and getting his first double-double of the season.

If one thing is certain for the Owls, it is that the game is never truly over until it’s actually over. Their offensive and defensive game was turned all the way up until the very end.

“My expectations are to come in here Monday and figure out a way to get better in the film room, the weight room, and on the court,” May said.

The Owls will take on the Charlotte 49ers in the Burrow on Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 23 at 4 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Bria Smith is a staff writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet her @itsbriiaa.