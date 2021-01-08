FAU Football: Co-offensive coordinator Clint Trickett and special teams coordinator Jaron Fairman relieved of their duties

Trickett and Fairman leave FAU after spending three years with the football program.

Clint Trickett (left) and Jaron Fairman (right in grey) have been let go of their positions in FAU Football. Photos courtesy of FAU Athletics.

Co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Clint Trickett and special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Jaron Fairman have been released from their positions in the FAU football program, sources can confirm.

Both Trickett and Fairman leave FAU after spending three years with the program since 2017.

Trickett started as a tight ends coach under then-head coach Lane Kiffin. His notable achievement was helping Harrison Bryant, who now plays for the Cleveland Browns, win first-team All-Conference USA honors twice, second-team honors once, and the John Mackey award in 2019 for most outstanding tight end. Out of 130 teams since 2017, the offense for FAU ranked 8th in 2017, 45th in 2018, and 14th in 2019.

Fairman began his time at FAU as a player development assistant under Kiffin before being promoted to special teams coordinator in 2018. He assisted kicker Vladimir Rivas to be second in C-USA in points scored with 107 and got punter Matt Hayball to rank fourth in the nation with a punting average of 43.5 in the 2019 season.

Their responsibilities changed when Willie Taggart replaced Kiffin as the new head coach. Trickett and Fairman switched roles with the tight ends coaching spot, while Trickett became the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for FAU.

The quarterback position became an issue when Chris Robison was no longer on the team in August, therefore giving Trickett only a month to decide between Nick Tronti and Javion Posey for the starting spot.

As a result, the offense for FAU suffered in the 2020 season. The Owls finished 115th out of 127 teams offensively, averaging only 18.9 points a game, a severe dropoff compared to the 36.4 points that was averaged in 2019.

FAU finished the season 5-4, with its last game being the Montgomery Bowl, which ended in a 25-10 loss against the Memphis Tigers, resulting in FAU’s first loss in a bowl game.

The Owls will now begin their search for a new quarterbacks coach and special teams coordinator.

