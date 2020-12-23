Gallery: BYU outlasts UCF in Seventh Annual RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Zach Wilson put on a show in the Boca Raton Bowl, throwing for 425 yards and totaling five touchdowns.

The No. 16 BYU Cougars headed down to Boca Raton to play against the UCF Knights in the Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium. The Cougars won the game by the score of 49-23.

BYU was the highest-ranked team to play in the Boca Raton Bowl, and it showed throughout this game. Junior quarterback Zach Wilson accounted for three touchdowns in the first quarter to help BYU take a 21-0 lead. They never looked back from there, never trailing by more than 14 points for the rest of the game.

Wilson, who is a projected Top 10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft according to CBS Sports, was impressive in this game. He totaled 425 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and no interceptions on 26/34 passing. Wilson also added two more rushing touchdowns and 12 rushing yards on five carries.

With that dominant performance, Wilson truly put on a show during the Boca Raton Bowl. Here’s a gallery of photos from the game from Photo Editor Alex Liscio.