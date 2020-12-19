FAU game against UF postponed due to Keyontae Johnson’s health conditions

This is FAU’s second game to be canceled or postponed, with the first being against North Carolina State.

The game between the University of Florida and FAU men’s basketball team, which was set to take place in Gainesville on Saturday, was brought to a halt. UF’s Athletic Director, Scott Stricklin, notified the public two days ago.

After the incident of junior forward Keyontae Johnson collapsing on the court during the game against rival Florida State University on Dec. 12, the Gators and staff decided to postpone their next three games– one of which was against the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Johnson was named Southeastern Conference preseason player of the year prior to his current health conditions.

“Keyontae Johnson continues to show truly encouraging signs of progress as he undergoes tests and further evaluation at UF Health,” Stricklin said. “He and his family have again expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love, prayers and well-wishes,” Stricklin said via Chris Harry, Senior Writer for UF.

“We certainly understand and respect the decision of Florida’s basketball team. I have all the respect in the world for Mike White and the Gator program,” FAU head coach Dusty May said. “We wish nothing but the best for Keyontae Johnson and will continue to keep him and the UF basketball family in our thoughts and prayers.”

The Gators are set to begin playing again in their SEC opener on Dec. 30 against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

“Keyontae is in stable condition today, breathing on his own and speaking with us and with his doctors at UF Health. He even Facetimed the team,” Johnson’s parents, Nike and Marrecus Johnson said via Brad Crawford of 247Sports. “We feel so much love and support from everyone, and we’re beyond grateful for the care and attention that Keyontae has received throughout these past several days.”

As for the FAU Owls, they will continue their season at the Burrow on Monday, Dec. 21 against Florida College at 7 p.m.

Bria Smith is a staff writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet her @itsbriiaa.