Gallery: FAU defeats UMass, finishing perfect at home under Willie Taggart’s inaugural season

The Owls locked in a 24-2 win, wrapping up their home season with a perfect record of 4-0. Taggart is the first coach in FAU history to have an undefeated season at home.

TJ Chase (8) and Javion Posey (11) dive for a loose ball. Chase recovered the ball at the one yard line giving FAU a first and goal.

November 22, 2020

The Owls rush the field at FAU Stadium for the last time during the 2020 season.