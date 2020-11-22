Gallery: FAU defeats UMass, finishing perfect at home under Willie Taggart’s inaugural season
The Owls locked in a 24-2 win, wrapping up their home season with a perfect record of 4-0. Taggart is the first coach in FAU history to have an undefeated season at home.
November 22, 2020
Alex Liscio is a senior multimedia journalism major and University Press Photo editor since 2019. Outside of the UP, you can find Alex at concerts and...
