Women’s Basketball: University silent on Aniya Hubbard’s absence

The team’s leading scorer has not played since Nov. 29, and her absence is an “internal team matter,” according to the team’s communications director.
Women%E2%80%99s+Basketball%3A+University+silent+on+Aniya+Hubbard%E2%80%99s+absence
Courtesy of FAU Athletics
Megan Bruinsma and JD Delcastillo
January 5, 2024

Sophomore guard Aniya Hubbard has not played for the Florida Atlantic University women’s basketball team since Nov. 29, and the athletics department has refused to divulge the reason. 

Jonathan Caudle, assistant director of Athletic Communications, wrote in a statement Thursday to the University Press, “At this time, Aniya’s status is an internal team matter. Therefore we have no further comment.”  

Hubbard, an Alabama native, led the team in scoring, steals and assists last season on her way to becoming Conference USA Freshman of the Year. 

During the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Media Day on Oct. 9, head coach Jennifer Sullivan sang her praise.

“She’ll make an impact right away and we’re excited about having her,” Sullivan had said.

The team went 3-3 in the six games she played, but now have gone 2-5 and 0-2 in the AAC. In the season opener, she tied her career-high of 28 points and played 28 minutes, but in her last game against Nebraska, she had eight points and 14 minutes. 

At the time of this upload, the UP has reached out to Hubbard for a comment, and we have not heard back.

Hubbard’s latest Instagram post came three days after her most recent game with the caption, “Never jealous, Never intimidated, Never in competition. I got my own blessings to be thankful for.” 

Megan Bruinsma is a staff writer for the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @megan_bruinsma for more information regarding this or other stories.

JD Delcastillo is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email him at [email protected] or DM on Instagram @jd.delcastillo or X (Twitter) @jd_delcastillo.

