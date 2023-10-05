FAU admin tight-lipped about Parking Garage 2 closure

For the first nine days of the fall semester, parking on campus was how it always was — relatively easy. Then FAU closed a parking garage.

On Sept. 1, students, faculty and staff returned to campus and ran into the same struggle: finding parking in a reasonable amount of time. It was much more crowded, and nobody knew why.

Florida Atlantic University decided to complete a construction and renovation project on Parking Garage 2, forcing its closure on Sept. 1 for the rest of the fall 2023 semester. Our campus community has the right to know what is happening with the garage but FAU representatives will not tell University Press reporters.

The university announced via MyFAU on Aug. 18 that the first floor of the garage will remain open, but the rest will be closed for “construction and renovation” until Dec. 15.

The FAU Major and Minor Project Status Reports, which outline construction projects within the university, do not contain any information about the ongoing construction of Parking Garage 2 or if any work has begun at all.

On Sept. 11, the UP requested the garage’s inspections and construction plans to determine why the university undertook such a major project as the largest freshman class in university history began their schooling.

FAU Public Records Specialist Rachelle Hollingsworth responded to that request on Sept. 13, writing “Per the custodian of records, parking garage II is closed due to structural construction repair. There are no other responsive documents or information.”

How is it possible that FAU decided to close a parking garage for a whole semester for construction with no documentation?

The UP submitted subsequent public records requests for information regarding the number of parking spots in Parking Garage 2 and how many parking spots are on the Boca Raton campus. These requests remain unfulfilled.

We want to tell you how many parking spots are unavailable, in reference to how many would otherwise be available. We’d also like to confirm how long those spots will be unavailable, but we cannot.

The UP needs information from FAU in order to publish certain stories, but the university’s media relations staff tends not to respond.

“Media Relations takes a proactive role in disseminating news, features and story ideas to the local, national and international media,” FAU’s media relations website says. “Additionally, Media Relations is responsible for reviewing and coordinating all press releases and news relayed to internal and external audiences. Media Relations also monitors University media coverage and maintains historical clippings of University news.”

If FAU refuses to answer questions regarding who is doing the construction and why, the community will become mistrustful of the institution. FAU is a public university that is subject to public records law in Florida and is still responsible for the students who pay tuition.

The FAU community deserves to know why this garage construction is so urgent — but FAU will not release information. Apparently, there are no records, but employees won’t talk to us either.

“Student Government partners with our FAU Parking & Transportation Department to offer students our Parking Citation Forgiveness Program. This program allows us to help students with financial relief (up to $25!) on a parking citation,” Student Government President Dalia Calvillo wrote in an email to the UP.

FAU Parking and Transportation Services staff sent UP reporters to FAU spokesperson Joshua Glanzer, who did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication. FAU Facilities Management staff did not respond to multiple requests for comment by the time of publication.

Jessica Abramsky is the Editor-in-Chief of the University Press. For more information on this article or others, you can reach Jessica at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @jessabramsky.