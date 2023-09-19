Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Exterior of FAU Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute on FAUs Jupiter campus.

‘Building pressurization is unstable’: FAU evacuates $35 million Jupiter building • 2182 Views

2
Carlos Alberto Montero.

FAUPD sends campus-wide email about person of interest • 1235 Views

3
Students express continued concern over FAU housing crisis

Students express continued concern over FAU housing crisis • 708 Views

4
Barbara Feingold (middle) speaking at an FAU Board of Trustees meeting. Photo courtesy of FAUs website.

‘Proud to call Barbara my friend’: Experts say friendship between Rep. Randy Fine, Barbara Feingold complicates presidential search • 697 Views

5
The FAU Owls lining up against the Monmouth Hawks early in the Owls Week 1 game. The Owls won the game 42-20.

FAU Football: Owls dominate in season-opener, beat Monmouth 42-20 • 622 Views

FAU Men’s Basketball: Non-conference schedule released

Here is a rundown of the non-conference schedule for the men’s basketball team, consisting of two Invitationals, three Classics, and five home games.
The+FAU+mens+basketball+team+celebrating+after+winning+the+C-USA+regular+season+championship+on+Feb.+25%2C+2023.
Gasner Delvarin Jr.
The FAU men’s basketball team celebrating after winning the C-USA regular season championship on Feb. 25, 2023.
JD Delcastillo, Contributing Writer
September 19, 2023

On Tuesday, the Florida Atlantic men’s basketball team announced their non-conference schedule via Instagram.

FAU will open their season at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, where they will face Loyola University Chicago in the Barstool Sports Invitational. This is the second year that Barstool Sports will host this Invitational, which brings in four-teams to compete in the opening week of the college basketball season. The Invitational will also host a matchup between Arizona State University and Mississippi State University. Mississippi State played and won in the very first Barstool Sports Invitational.

The Owls will then face two familiar foes at home, with matchups against Eastern Michigan University on Nov. 14, and Bryant University on Nov. 18. FAU defeated Eastern Michigan 101-73, and Bryant 85-74, both last season.

The team will then travel to Orlando, Florida to compete in the ESPN Events Invitational, hosted at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The tournament will feature eight different schools including FAU, and looks to have major AP Top 25 ranking implications. FAU will be the first school coming out of a Final Four appearance to be in the invitational since Villanova University in 2018.

FAU will start the Invitational against Butler University on Nov. 23. If the Owls win this game, they will face the winner of Pennsylvania State University vs. Texas A&M University on Nov. 24. If the Owls also win this game, then they will face the winner of the opposite side of the tournament bracket on Nov. 26. 

After that competition, FAU will host the inaugural “Field of 68 Classic.” The Field of 68 is a “college basketball-dedicated media network,” named after the 68 teams that compete in the annual NCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball tournament. The focus of the Classic is to showcase “three of the top mid-major programs in the country.”

FAU will kick off the Classic by playing against Liberty University on Nov. 30, and end by playing against the College of Charleston on Dec. 2. Charleston and Liberty will also play  one another at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena on Dec. 1. 

After this, the Owls will travel back to Madison Square Garden in New York City to compete against the University of Illinois on Dec. 5 in the “Jimmy V Classic.” This Classic will be a double-header event, also featuring a match between the University of Connecticut (the reigning National Champions) and the University of North Carolina. 

The Jimmy V Classic honors the life of long-time men’s college basketball coach Jim Valvano, who passed away from cancer. The Classic raises money and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. This will be FAU’s first appearance back at Madison Square Garden since the clinching of their Final Four appearance against Kansas State University last season.

After a long series of Invitationals and Classics, FAU will host former-conference opponent and school-rival Florida International University on Dec. 13. FAU holds a six-game win streak against FIU, dating back to Jan. 14, 2021. 

Following this, FAU will travel to Springfield, Massachusetts to compete in the “Basketball Hall of Fame Classic,” hosted at MassMutual Center, where the game of basketball was created. Here, the Owls will play against St. Bonaventure University on Dec. 16. 

The next non-conference opponent match up will come against the University of Arizona in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 23. The game will be played at T-Mobile Arena.

The final non-conference opponent on FAU’s schedule will be fellow Florida school, Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU), at an away game on Dec. 30. FGCU has a history of their own when it comes to a Cinderella March Madness run–in 2013 they went on to the Sweet 16 as a 15th seed. 

JD Delcastillo is a contributing writer with the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories email him at jd.de[email protected] or reach out on Instagram @jd.delcastillo

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Devin Vanterpool stares down his opponent against Archbishop Stepinac High School on January 22, 2023.
New kid on the block: Meet Devin Vanterpool, the newest addition to FAU Basketball
The FAU mens basketball team celebrating winning the Conference USA Regular Season Championship after they took down UTSA in February 2023.
Men’s Basketball: All eyes on the Owls ahead of the ESPN Invitational
Head coach Dusty May and the FAU mens basketball team after wining the C-USA regular season championship on Feb. 25, 2023.
Men’s Basketball: FAU to play in the Jimmy V Classic
(Left) Junior guard Alijah Martin celebrating FAUs first NCAA Tournament win against the University of Memphis on March 17, 2023, (right) junior guard Johnell Davis fights off a defender for a rebound against Middle Tennessee State on January 26, 2023.
Martin, Davis’ return: What it means for a reloaded FAU squad
Alijah Martin (left) and Johnell Davis (right) on the offensive against UTEP during the last home game of the 2022-23 season. Graphic by Nicholas Windfelder
Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin announce return to FAU
Sophomore guard Johnell Davis at FAUs Selection Sunday celebration at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena on March 12, 2023.
Men’s Basketball: Johnell Davis declares for 2023 NBA Draft
More in Sports
Quarterback Casey Thompson (#11) stiff-arming a Monmouth University opponent during the Owls 42-20 victory over the Hawks in the season opener. September 2, 2023.
FAU Football: Thompson tore ACL against Clemson, out for the season
FAU mens soccer team getting a pep talk from head coach Joey Worthen before playing against Tulsa on Saturday night. September 16, 2023.
Men’s Soccer: FAU loses to Tulsa at home
FAU graduate defensive back Jarron Morris (#4) commanding the Owls defense in their loss to Clemson. September 16, 2023.
FAU Football: FAU students travel far and wide to Clemson’s Death Valley
FAU junior outside linebacker Courtney McBride (#51) lines up before the Clemson Tigers offense snaps the ball. September 16, 2023.
FAU Football: FAU declawed by Clemson on the road
The Owls forward Matias Weir (#28) staring down the Bulls during the pre-game national anthem. September 15, 2023.
Hockey: FAU sweeps USF in home opener
FAU graduate defensive back Jarron Morris (#4) returning an interception for a touchdown during the Owls 17-10 loss to the Ohio University Bobcats. September 9, 2023.
Staff Predictions: Owls travel to Death Valley to face the Tigers
More in Top Stories
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Letter to the Editor: FAU should eliminate reserved parking
How South Florida’s surging housing costs are affecting students, faculty
How South Florida’s surging housing costs are affecting students, faculty
Barbara Feingold (middle) speaking at an FAU Board of Trustees meeting. Photo courtesy of FAUs website.
‘Proud to call Barbara my friend’: Experts say friendship between Rep. Randy Fine, Barbara Feingold complicates presidential search
FAU junior forward Drew Dempsey (#8) in the Owls win against FGCU on Sept. 7, 2023.
Women’s Soccer: FAU falls to ECU on the road 1-0
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Letter to the Editor: Jupiter students suggest priority parking
Photo of students walking in the Breezeway.
FAU welcomes one of largest freshman classes in history amid housing shortage

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *