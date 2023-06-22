Baseball: Dylan Goldstein transfers to Georgia

On Thursday, FAU Athletics confirmed that Second Team All-C-USA outfielder Dylan Goldstein will be transferring to the University of Georgia.

Outfielder Dylan Goldstein (#8) last season running to first base in a game against in-state rival Florida International.

Last season, Goldstein had 62 hits, 13 home runs and 62 RBIs in 59 games played. Goldstein spent a majority of the time in left field for the Owls, where he caught 94 putouts and had a fielding percentage of .960. He was 58th in Conference USA in fielding.

In his two-year career at FAU, Goldstein caught 200 putouts and had a fielding percentage of .962. He hit a batting average of .313, 136 hits, 101 runs, 31 home runs and 125 RBIs.

Georgia is coming off a 29-27 season, losing to the University of South Carolina 9-0 in the opening round of the SEC Tournament. The Bulldogs were second-to-last in the SEC East standings, third in fielding percentage, 11th in putouts, and tied-eighth in fielding double plays.

