UNIVERSITY PRESS
UNIVERSITY PRESS
UNIVERSITY PRESS
Baseball: Owls shutout Miami in 3-0 victory

Brandon Smith’s five shutout innings helped the Owls takedown the Hurricanes
Brandon+Smith+loaded+up+on+the+mound+in+FAUs+3-0+shutout+win+against+Miami%2C+Apr.+2
FAU Athletics – JC Ridley
Brandon Smith loaded up on the mound in FAU’s 3-0 shutout win against Miami, Apr. 2
Jahsheem Benjamin, Staff Writer
April 5, 2024

FAU Baseball (17-9, 4-2 AAC) soared to a statement victory against the Miami Hurricanes (15-13, 6-6 ACC) in their second showdown of the season. The Owls showcased their dominance in a flawless performance, shutting out Miami 3-0 in a thrilling Tuesday clash.

The Owls are currently tied for second in the AAC standings.

“Offensively, we did enough. It was a really good baseball game,” said FAU head coach John McCormack.

The momentum ignited in the bottom of the third inning, as sophomore infielder Patrick Ward smashed an RBI single, propelling the Owls to a 1-0 lead.

In a gripping eighth inning, Miami found themselves in a tight spot as FAU surged ahead with two more runs. Junior John Schroeder’s RBI double and senior Christian Adams’ clutch RBI groundout solidified FAU’s lead.

Yet, the true hero of the game emerged on the mound – senior pitcher Brandon Smith. With unwavering precision, Smith delivered a solid performance, pitching five innings of flawless baseball, conceding zero runs and allowing three hits.

The bullpen were nothing short of sensational. Steven Andrews, Sam Drumheller, and Danny Trehey joined forces to preserve FAU’s shutout, helping FAU close the game out.

The Owls are gearing up for their next challenge as they face off against No. 12 Eastern Carolina University Pirates (21-6) on Apr. 5. Anticipation crackles in the air as FAU prepares for a thrilling three-game series at home. The game will be streamed on ESPN+. 

Jahsheem Benjamin is a Staff Writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @JBenzzofficial.

About the Contributor
Jahsheem Benjamin, Staff Writer
Jahsheem started writing sports for the UP in Summer 2022 with the desire to learn and gain more knowledge regarding local sports. He recently graduated from the FAU arts and letters program majoring in Communication Studies in May of 2024 and is going to enroll in the graduate program of communications in the fall of 2024. He plans on becoming a freelance sports writer/sports producer. Jahsheem currently writes for the UP and T.D.T Media.

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
