Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Participants of the SSI FAU walkout on Jan 18. posing with signs. Photo courtesy of @ssi_movement on Instagram.

FAU students hold walkout in remembrance of Hamas attacks, call for release of hostages • 1145 Views

2
Arab and Jewish students protest at FAUs Protest for Palestine event on Oct. 11, 2023.

Former SJP president: FAU has a history of repressing Palestinian voices • 920 Views

3
Giancarlo Rosado (#3), warming up before FAUs 90-74 win against the College of Charleston, Dec. 2 2023.

COLUMN: With Rosado out, it’s next man up for FAU Men’s Basketball • 720 Views

4
FAU Department of Sociology

Principles of Sociology proposed removal sparks concerns among FAU community • 658 Views

5
Women’s Basketball: University silent on Aniya Hubbard’s absence

Women’s Basketball: University silent on Aniya Hubbard’s absence • 530 Views

From FAU’s Diamond to Angel Stadium: Nolan Schanuel’s journey to the big leagues

Former FAU baseball player speaks about his rookie year with the Angeles and the emotions behind it.
Los+Angles+Angels+outfielder+Nolan+Schanuel+strolls+through+the+outfield+of+FAU+Stadium+during+his+senior+year+in+2023.+
Erika Fletcher
Los Angles Angels’ outfielder Nolan Schanuel strolls through the outfield of FAU Stadium during his senior year in 2023.
Gianna Alberti, Staff Writer
February 13, 2024

Some people play baseball for fun. For Nolan Schanuel, baseball is a job. 

At just a year and a half old, he started swinging in the living room. Yet it wasn’t until he was seven years old when his parents introduced him to the sport by bringing new bats and balls into the house that he started playing T-ball.

“I wanted to be a professional baseball player ever since I was seven [and] found out that baseball was a job. I knew baseball could be a future job of mine. I knew that if I just worked hard, kept up my progression, then I would be in the shoes I’m in now,” Schanuel said.

He grew up in Boynton Beach, Fla, just 14 miles from his alma mater. Today, the former Owl now wears a halo for the Los Angeles Angels.

Schanuel was a four-sport athlete before he focused on baseball when he got to high school. He grew up playing anything with a ball: football, volleyball, and basketball.

“I mainly knew that I had a future in baseball, whether it was college or the pros, it would be my best bet. I loved it way more than everything else. It was the first sport I was introduced to and my favorite of all,” said Schanuel.

The rookie Angel, who took part in a 6-4-3-2 triple play in his first game, didn’t always play first base. While he mainly played in the outfield, he was a utility player.

FAU head baseball coach John McCormack would watch Schanuel’s games with the Florida Travel Baseball Rockets after his sophomore year of high school.

“I was gravitated towards him because he always was able to get the fat part of the bat on the ball, which is a skill in itself. And then when the recruiting window opened where we could talk to him, we had some really good conversations and I was like, ‘This is a guy that we would want in our program,’” McCormack said.

Nolan Schanuel flashes a smile before taking the field with his teammates during his senior season in 2023. (Erika Fletcher)

Nolan’s first year as an Owl was during COVID-19, allowing seniors to return for their missed year. At the time, FAU didn’t have a first baseman and with a stacked outfield of returning seniors, Schanuel didn’t hesitate when coach McCormack asked for someone to step up.

“I took full advantage of the opportunity. I said, ‘Hey, I’m willing, I learned to love every position and I’m ready for the opportunity,’” Nolan told McCormack. “I don’t care where I play in the field as long as I get to hit.”

“The team needed help and it provided him an avenue to play every day, early [in college]. We started working at it and he became an above-average first baseman. With anything he does, he seems to get in there, understand the angles, how it works, and he did a great job,” McCormack said. “And now he’s a big league first baseman so I guess we did him a favor.”

Major League Baseball is a rare exception in professional sports, where players can be crafted directly into the league from high school. However, he said he and his parents thought it was best to go to college and play under Coach McCormack

“Was it the best decision of my life? I would say so. I learned so much whether it was educationally or baseball wise from FAU,” he said. “I learned so much from every step of the way every year I was there. And it truly was the best decision I made for my career. Absolutely.”

The former Owl became the 11th pick in the 2023 MLB draft. He was surrounded by friends and family who have supported him throughout his life. He always pictured how this moment would be, but it didn’t even come close to the reality of hearing his phone ring on draft night.

“The way I envisioned it was nothing how it went. The minute I got the phone call, I broke into tears seeing the look on my mom and dad’s faces, just brought me to tears of joy, of excitement… seeing the look on my face that I made it truly, truly satisfied them. I couldn’t have done it without them and all my friends,” he said.

Schanuel made his MLB debut on August 18, 2023, less than six weeks after receiving the call. Despite a 9-6 loss in 10 innings to the Tampa Bay Rays, he was a part of a double and triple play and went 1-for-2 at the plate.

Nolan Schanuel on second base at FAU Stadium during his season in 2023. (Erika Fletcher)

“I like to describe it as an out-of-body experience. When I got into the box, I only remember walking right back out of it. It was absolutely insane,” Schanuel said. “Shohei Otani hit a grand slam. [I] got my first hit. It was probably my favorite game of all time.”

Almost a month later, he hit his first career home run in the major leagues. He said that was another out-of-body experience. 

“Once I saw it go up after I made contact, chills shot throughout my body, and rounding the bases, I tried to feel the moment as much as possible,” Schanuel said.

Most of the time, players get to keep the ball after their first home run, and Schanuel was able to do just that. A fan caught it and they made an exchange for it. 

“I gave him a bat, signed some gear for him, and was just truly grateful [for them]. They’re awesome people and if I could have given them more, I would have,” he said.

But who’s Nolan Schanuel off the field when he’s not turning triple plays or breaking franchise records for consecutive games reaching base safely? When he’s not playing baseball, you can find him out on a boat, fishing. If he’s not out on the water, he’s rating movies.

“I love to fish. Every chance I get, I grab a friend, go out, get on a boat, and go fish. If I’m not fishing, I love movies, I feel like a movie connoisseur,” he said. “Me and two of my close buddies, we call each other the movie boys and try to watch a movie at least once a week. We’re pretty good at rating them.”

He couldn’t pick just one favorite movie, but his top three were Shawshank Redemption, Shutter Island, and Inception.

As the interview was ending, Nolan had one last thing he wanted to share with the world.

“Go Owls.” 

Gianna Alberti is a staff writer at the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or @giannaalbertii on Instagram for information regarding this or other stories.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Baseball
FAU Alum. Mickey Storey with host Frank Forte at the 2024 FAU Baseball Line Drive Luncheon on Feb. 5
Baseball: Staff, players and fans prepare for the season with the Annual Baseball Line Drive Luncheon
Head baseball coach John McCormack talking to the media at FAU Baseball 2024 media day
Baseball: Looking to meet and exceed expectations, the Owls Media Day shows a ready team
Jackson Ross (#15) celebrating scoring a run in FAUs series against Harvard last season.
Baseball: Jackson Ross transfers to Ole Miss
Stock photo of Nolan Schanuel (center).
Angels take Florida Atlantic first baseman Nolan Schanuel with 1st-round pick
Outfielder Dylan Goldstein (#8) last season running to first base in a game against in-state rival Florida International.
Baseball: Dylan Goldstein transfers to Georgia
Jackson Ross (#15) swinging at-bat in FAUs loss to Western Kentucky.
Baseball: Owls season ends after rematch against Hilltoppers
More in Sports
Nick Boyd celebrating after making a three en route to FAUs 85-84 victory over Tulane University, Jan. 11.
Men’s basketball: Owls survive another overtime at Wichita State
FAU guard Johnell Davis on the fast break before his dagger dunk in the win against Tulsa on Feb. 3, 2024 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.
Men’s Basketball: Owls fall 76-73 to UAB in overtime
FAU guards Jalen Gaffney (left) and Brandon Weatherspoon (right) celebrating in the game against Tulsa on Feb. 3, 2024 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.
Men’s Basketball: FAU extends win streak to seven with 102-70 win over Tulsa
Brandin Bryant at his old stomping grounds, Howard Schnellenberger Field, with his book So, you want to be an athlete?
Athlete to author: Exploring the journey that Brandin Bryant embarked on to publish his first book
Johnell Davis in FAUs 86-77 win over Wichita State. Davis finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.
COLUMN: The reason for FAU’s win streak: Letting Johnell Davis cook
Johnell Davis rising up for the game-winning shot that secured the 66-63 victory over North Texas for FAU
Men’s Basketball: Game-winning shot by Johnell Davis secures FAU a 66-63 win over North Texas
More in Top Stories
Courtesy of @stefansophia2024 Instagram page
Q&A: Get to know SG 2024 presidential candidates for Boca Raton campus
The Fashion Forward models posing on the runway.
FAU’s Fashion Forward celebrates 10-year anniversary with fashion show
Exterior of the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine.
Search for new College of Medicine dean at standstill
UP Managing Editor Elisabeth Gaffney, UP News Editor Sofia De La Espriella and UP Editor-in Chief Jessica Abramsky with Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward on Feb. 8, 2024.
COLUMN: No democracy without journalism — a lesson from Woodward and Bernstein
Headshot of Piero Bussani. Courtesy of FAUs website.
FAU Board of Trustees chair resigns, board names new chair
Entrance to Student Health Services.
Campus pro-choice, pro-life advocates speak out on proposed abortion rights measure
About the Contributors
Gianna Alberti, Staff Writer
Erika Fletcher, Lead Photographer
Erika is a junior majoring in multimedia studies with a minor in photography. She loves shooting sports and street photography and in her free time, she enjoys drawing, skateboarding, playing soccer, listening to music, and being with her friends and family. She joined the UP on a whim to make new friends and to get better at photography. In her time here, while not long, she's made connections and learned so much about herself already and can't wait to continue her journey with such great people.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *