Baseball: Jackson Ross transfers to Ole Miss

The right-handed infielder will be playing for the Rebels in his senior year
Nick Windfelder
Jackson Ross (#15) celebrating scoring a run in FAU’s series against Harvard last season.
Maddox Greenberg, Sports Editor
July 24, 2023

On Monday, right-handed infielder Jackson Ross will be transferring to the University of Mississippi (UM) for his senior year, per FAU Owls Nest.

Last season, Ross started all 59 games as third-baseman for the Owls and finished the season batting .345 with 82 hits and 14 home runs, second-best on the team. Ross also finished the season with 58 RBIs. At third base, he was responsible for 51 putouts and committed only seven errors. 

He’ll now be joining the UM Rebels, who finished last season 25-29, missing the NCAA Tournament entirely after winning the College World Series the year before. The Rebels were 6-24 in conference play putting them at dead last in the SEC West standings. 

Maddox Greenberg is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or DM via Twitter @MaddoxGreenberg and Instagram @maddoxblade04.

