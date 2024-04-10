Baseball: Owls blown out 14-6 on the road to Miami

On Tuesday, FAU Baseball (18-11, AAC 5-4) lost 14-6 against the University of Miami Hurricanes (16-16, ACC 6-9) in a challenging road game.

The Owls offense was there with ten hits and six runs, but the defense gave up 19 hits and 14 runs for the opposing team.

With this loss, the Owls fail to keep the season sweep alive against Miami, going 2-1. The Owls play Miami for the final time Apr. 23.

Going into the top of the third, the Owls trailed 3-0 to the Hurricanes. FAU scored a run with the help of sophomore infielder Patrick Ward’s sacrifice fly to right field.

Heading into the top of the seventh, the Owls were losing 7-1. Junior infielder Brandon Leroux smashes an RBI double to left center field. A few batters later, junior outfielder Carter Brady hits a sacrifice fly.

The Owls bullpen gave up five more runs in multiple innings, trailing 12-3.

Starting pitcher Brandon Smith had a night to forget as he was the losing pitcher of the night. His final stat line consisted of 2.2 innings pitched, allowing six hits and four runs. The Owls needed to use six relief pitchers following Smith, but they allowed nine more earned runs.

The Owl’s next stop will be in Kansas, where they will take on Wichita State this Friday, Apr. 12, at 7 pm. The game will stream on ESPN +.

Jahsheem Benjamin is a Staff Writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @JBenzzofficial.