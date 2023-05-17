Baseball: Owls take final game from FGCU in series finale

FAU dominated FGCU in 8 innings on Tuesday in the series finale and took 3 out of 4 games from the Eagles in the season series

FAU Baseball (31-22, 14-13 C-USA) picked up a statement win against the Florida Gulf Coast University Eagles (FGCU) (37-15, 19-8 ASUN) in the finale of their 4-game season series.

The Owls looked great on both offense and defense as they dominated FGCU 15-5 in eight innings.

In the top of the second inning, FGCU struck first but the Owls struck back quickly with the help of a double off of the outfield wall by freshman infielder Patrick Ward and an RBI groundout by junior catcher Caleb Pendleton.

FGCU tied the game 2-2 in the top of the fifth but FAU struck back with a huge inning. Sophomore catcher John Schroeder hit a two-run single to make it 4-2, senior infielder Jackson Ross hammered a two-out grand slam, making it 8-2.

The Eagles tallied two runs in the top of the sixth. FAU answered back with some insurance runs with the help of a three-run home run by junior infielder Armando Albert, making the game a lopsided 11-4 ballgame.

The Owls pitching line held their own during this bout which led to a dominant win. Sophomore right-hander Bryan Boully would start the game with a solid statline of two innings, one earned run allowed and four strikeouts. Graduate left-hander Hunter Cooley relieved Boully and ended up getting the win after pitching three innings, allowing two runs, and two strikeouts.

The Owls return to action on Thursday, May 18, visiting the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers (16-34, 7-20 C-USA) in a crucial three-game set to end the regular season.

Jahsheem Benjamin is a staff writer at the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @JBenzzofficial