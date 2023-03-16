Baseball: Owls top Bradley 15-2 in standalone game

On Wednesday night, FAU baseball (12-6) took down the Bradley University Braves (5-7) 15-2, continuing a four-game winning streak. FAU swept Harvard University in a four-game series at home.

After a weather delay that lasted almost 30 minutes, the Braves got the scoring started in the top of the second inning. With the bases loaded, junior catcher Logan Delgado was walked by FAU junior pitcher Tibur Rivero, scoring the first run of the game. Later on in the inning, junior outfielder Ryan Vogel also walked with the bases loaded, scoring their second run of the inning, which would be their last.

In the bottom of the second inning, junior outfielder Dylan Goldstein homered to right field, dropping the Braves’ lead down to one. Later in the inning with the bases loaded, senior outfielder Mitchell Hartigan was hit by a pitch, scoring junior catcher Caleb Pendleton from third to tie the game 2-2. Due to a wild pitch, sophomore outfielder Jake Millan ran for home to give the Owls their first lead of the game at 3-2.

In the bottom of the third, Goldstein sent another ball over the fence to give the Owls a two-run lead over the Braves. Senior Jake Millan soon followed that with a home run of his own, giving FAU a 5-2 lead. With the bases loaded again, Hartigan walked, scoring freshman infielder Patrick Ward. Senior infielder Jackson Ross batted a ground-rule double, allowing junior outfielder Jalen DeBose and junior infielder Armando Albert to score, moving their lead to 8-2.

In the bottom of the fourth, Goldstein batted a ground-rule double, scoring Ross and Hartigan to give the Owls a 10-2 lead.

After several innings went by without a score from either side, in the bottom of the fifth, Ross hit a grand slam over the left field fence, to push their lead out to 14-2.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, DeBose hit up the middle of the field, allowing Millan to score. The Owls ended up winning the ballgame 15-2 after the mercy rule went into effect after the seventh.

Goldstein finished the night with three hits, two of which left the yard, and 4 RBIs. Jackson Ross led the team with six RBIs, two hits, and two runs scored.

The Owls will now prepare to begin their Conference USA schedule in their final season as a member of the conference. On Friday, March 17 FAU will kick off a three-game weekend series against the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners (15-3) in San Antonio, Texas.

Maddox Greenberg is the Business Manager for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or DM via Facebook @maddox greenberg.