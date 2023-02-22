Baseball: Owls rally past UCF 13-3 on the road

Jackson Ross tallied three base hits, two of which left the yard, leading FAU to their second consecutive victory over the Knights.

Senior third baseman Jackson Ross’ pair of home runs and five RBIs led the way for the FAU Baseball team (4-0) as they traveled to Orlando and routed the University of Central Florida Knights (UCF) (3-1) 13-3 on Tuesday night.

The 10-run win makes back-to-back victories over UCF for the Owls, after they took down the Knights 5-3 in Boca Raton in their third meeting last season.

FAU took the lead on the third pitch of the game, as sophomore shortstop Armando Albert led off with a homer to right-center field. Ross and junior center fielder Spencer Rich both picked up base hits plating two more.

Albert later scored again in the third on a throwing error.

Senior left-hander Evan Waterbor gave up the only run he would allow on an RBI single in the third. His night came to close an inning later, as junior right-hander C.J. Williams came out of the bullpen in the bottom of the fifth.

Two big innings on offense in the sixth and seventh put the Owls ahead by 8 runs.

Ross knocked a two-run homer in the fifth, and a three-run blast by junior infielder Christian Adams capped a 5-run seventh inning for the Owls. UCF plated a run in both the sixth and seventh leaving the score at 11-3.

Ross’ second homer of the night, a two-run shot to center field in the eighth, pushed the Owls’ lead out to 10 runs.

Sophomore right-hander Bryan Boully took the mound in the bottom of the ninth and closed out the 10-run victory for FAU.

The Owls will now return to Boca Raton to prepare for a three-game home set against the University of South Florida Bulls (1-3) starting on Friday, Feb. 24.

Cameron Priester is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @PriesterCameron