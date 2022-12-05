FAU baseball releases schedule for 2023 season

Armando Albert tracking the ball at the plate against the Miami Hurricanes on March 23, 2022. Albert only reached the bases once against Miami, getting one walk in three at-bats.

The FAU baseball team released their schedule for the 2023 season, as John McCormack enters his 15th year as a head coach and 33rd overall with the program.

“We are very excited about the 2023 schedule,” said McCormack. “It will be challenging. One-third of the games will be against teams that played in the NCAA tournament last year. We’ll need to be ready as soon as the first pitch is thrown.”

This season marks the final season in Conference USA for the Owls, who will be part of the American Athletic Conference moving forward.

“I have enjoyed the competition and the friends I have made in the league. Come on out to the ballpark. It will be a good season of baseball,” McCormack said.

FAU is set to open the campaign with a three-game series at home against Monmouth from Feb. 17-19. A three-game series with future conference rival USF will ensue Feb. 24.

One matchup the Owls have circled on their calendars is their yearly two games with UCF. The first takes place in Orlando on Feb. 21, as FAU will host the Knights on March 28.

FAU will take on the University of Connecticut from March 3-5, then Harvard from March 10-13 in non-conference play.

The Owls have four matches against Miami this year. The first will be at home on Feb. 28 with another home game on April 19. The Owls travel to Miami on March 22 and April 25.

FAU begins C-USA play at UTSA from March 17-19. The team will then host Middle Tennessee on March 24, as they head down to FIU for a three-game series from April 6-8.

After not facing off in 2022, the Florida Gators will host FAU at the swamp on March 7. The last time these two squads met in 2021, the Owls scored an upset victory.

The Owls’ farewell to C-USA continues with a three-game series against Rice at home on March 31, FIU from April 28-30, and Louisiana Tech from May 12-14 to conclude inner-conference play at home.

Key road trips down the stretch for FAU include Western Kentucky from April 21-23, Charlotte from May 5-7, and UAB from May 19-21. The C-USA tournament begins on May 23 as Rice hosts in Houston, Texas.

