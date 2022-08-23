Gallery: FAU Women’s Soccer kicks off against Alabama

Defender+Jodi+Smith+playing+hard+against+Alabama+Thursday+August+18%2C+2022.+Due+to+serious+weather%2C+the+rest+of+the+game+was+delayed+to+Friday+afternoon.

Nicholas Windfelder

Defender Jodi Smith playing hard against Alabama Thursday August 18, 2022. Due to serious weather, the rest of the game was delayed to Friday afternoon.

Nicholas Windfelder, Lead Photographer
August 23, 2022

20220818201456_IMG_1274
Gallery|14 Photos
Nicholas Windfelder
Photo of Emmy Schleifer playing against Alabama on August 18, 2022.