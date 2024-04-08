Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

FAU SPOT Club to host memorial for student Alexia Thompson

Alexia Thompson, a Florida Atlantic University (FAU) student who died at the age of 21 on April 1, 2024, will be remembered at SPOT Club’s “Remembering Alexia Thompson” event on April 9 at 6 p.m.
The “Remembering Alexia Thompson” virtual flier posted on Instagram by SPOT Club on April 6.
Michael Cook, Staff Writer
April 8, 2024

Thompson was the vice president of the Students of Physical & Occupational Therapy (SPOT) Club, a registered student organization at FAU. To honor her, SPOT will host a “Remembering Alexia Thompson” event on April 9 at 6 p.m. 

SPOT announced on April 8 that the original location was changed. The event will be held in the Palmetto Palm Room 230 in the Student Union. They also encouraged students to show their support by wearing pink clothing.

“We will be making cards on sharing some of our favorite things and memories about Alexia to then send to her family,” reads a SPOT Instagram post. “This event is open to anyone who knew and loved Alexia. She would love to spiritually see you guys there.”

The FAU Campus Recreation Department expressed condolences towards Thompson, who was a student staff member, reminiscing about her personality and work ethic.

“She had a personal and positive impact, not only on members of the rec but also on her fellow student staff members. Alexia, you will be missed. May she rest in peace,” Campus Recreation wrote in an Instagram post.

Michael Cook is a Staff Writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected].  

 

  • C

    Carolina DiazApr 8, 2024 at 3:59 pm

    there will never be enough words for the loss our community and people that knew and loved alexia are feeling. lexi, i hope you see it all. love you always. forever thankful to have witnessed an angel on earth and for the three and some change years i got to know and love you. rest well beautiful 🤍

