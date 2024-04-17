Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
UNIVERSITY PRESS
UNIVERSITY PRESS
FAU Board of Trustees bids farewell to SG president Dalia Calvillo

On April 16, the Florida Atlantic University Board of Trustees presented Student Government President Dalia Calvillo with a resolution honoring her accomplishments during the 2023-2024 academic year.
Piero Bussani, Dalia Calvillo and Stacy Volnick (from left to right) at the Board of Trustees meeting. Courtesy of Calvillo.
Michael Cook, Staff Writer
April 17, 2024

On April 16, the FAU Board of Trustees (BOT) convened a committee and full board meeting to review the agenda and present Trustee Dalia Calvillo with a resolution honoring her position as SG president, which ends this 2023-2024 academic year.

At the meeting, the Student Government (SG) president reported an update on implications for this academic year. She mentioned the SG projects of discounted transportation, food insecurity, academic support, athletics, government relations, campus life and renovations.

As BOT Chair Piero Bussani announced the conclusion of her term as a trustee, he presented Calvillo with a resolution honoring her contributions to FAU.

“Dalia has been a passionate, informed and eloquent spokesperson for Florida Atlantic’s 30,000 students, making sure that their views were heard and their interests represented as important policy decisions were made,” Bussani said, reciting the resolution. 

An unnamed trustee thanked Calvillo for her efforts to improve the student body.

“Your focus and execution on important matters that are so critical to student life is honorable and commendable,” he said. “We know you’re going to do great things, and we’ll be following your career from the sidelines.” 

Calvillo adjourned her final BOT meeting as a trustee, expressing gratitude to the board and recognizing the hard work of her SG administration.

“Thank you guys so much for just allowing me to have this position and for always making me feel included and heard on the board,” Calvillo said.

Michael Cook is a Staff Writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected]

