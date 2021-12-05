FAU+Baseball+announces+2022+schedule

The Owls will begin their 2022 season at home against Minnesota on Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Dec. 2, the FAU baseball team announced its schedule for the 2022 season.

The Owls’ season will begin on Friday, Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m. with a four-game series against Minnesota at home that concludes on Monday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Following their opening series, the Owls will play one game against the University of Miami in Coral Gables on Feb. 23. After that, they will host the University of Delaware for a three-game series starting on Feb. 25 and ending on Feb. 27 at noon.

FAU will then host the University of Michigan for two games on March 1 at 6:30 p.m. and March 2 at 6:30 p.m.

A notable opponent for FAU in the middle of the season is Southern Miss for a three-game series from March 18 through March 20 to start Conference USA (C-USA) play. Following that series, FAU gets to play Miami at home on March 23 at 6:30 p.m.

FAU will then host the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) for a three-game series from March 25 through March 27. Coming off that series, the Owls will travel to Orlando to face the University of Central Florida (UCF) on March 29.

After a three-game series against Rice, FAU will then host UCF on April 5 at 6:30 p.m. Following a three-game encounter with the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), the Owls will have their last matchup against Miami on the road on April 12.

FAU will host Western Kentucky University (WKU) from April 14 through April 16. After that, the team will play Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) in Fort Myers on April 19.

The remaining scheduled games will be inter-conference opponents with the exception of a home game against FGCU on April 26 at 6:30 p.m.

FAU will host its last series of the regular season against Charlotte from May 13 through May 15. The Owls’ final three games will be on the road against Marshall in Huntington W. Va. on May 19 through May 21.

The 2022 C-USA Championship will be held from May 25 through May 29 in Hattiesburg, Miss.

Last season saw FAU finish with a 32-25 record that ended with a 13-5 loss to Old Dominion in the C-USA Tournament.

