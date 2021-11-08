Gallery: FAU hosts Florida Board of Governor’s Meeting

The Florida Board of Governors (FBOG) met for the fifth time this year. This was the first meeting hosted by FAU this year for the FBOG.

Mori Hosseini reacts during the Florida Board of Governors meeting on November 4, 2021. Hosseini is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees at the University of Florida, Chairman and CEO of ICI Homes, and serves as the Chairman for several other boards within various organizations.

Eston Parker III, Photo Editor
November 8, 2021

FAU President John Kelly smiles during a Florida Board of Governors meeting on November 4, 2021.