Weekly COVID Update 9/24: Discrepancy in campus case numbers

Map of Florida counties from the New York Times. The Times labeled Palm Beach County as an “extremely high risk” area for unvaccinated individuals.

FAU

There are currently 35 active cases within the university, the majority of which are on the Boca Raton campus. There is at least one active case on every campus aside from the Dania Beach location.

The cumulative case count for the fall 2021 semester is now 408. As of Sept. 10, the cumulative count was 206.

There is a disparity between the active case count and the cumulative case count. Cumulative cases have been starkly increasing over the past four weeks while active cases have declined. The reason for this disparity is unclear.

Student Government’s vaccine incentive program is still active. Unvaccinated students who get vaccinated are eligible for a $150 Visa gift card.

PALM BEACH COUNTY

Palm Beach County is averaging 655 new coronavirus cases per day, according to the New York Times. 57% of the county population is fully vaccinated.

For every 100,000 people, 31 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. That is a 38% decrease from the previous two weeks. According to the PBC Hospital Report, there are 120 adults and two children in county Intensive Care Units (ICUs) as a result of the virus.

Of the county’s ICU beds, 10% are available for new patients. There are 86 ventilators currently being used by coronavirus patients.

FLORIDA

Florida is currently averaging 9,020 new coronavirus cases per day, a 42% decrease from the previous two weeks, according to the New York Times.

As of Sept. 23, 56% of the state is fully vaccinated.

On Tuesday, Joseph Ladapo was appointed as Florida’s new surgeon general. The next day, he signed new protocols that give parents the ability to choose whether or not to quarantine their asymptomatic children who have been exposed to someone with a positive COVID-19 test.

Gillian Manning is the Editor-in-Chief for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, tweet her @gillianmanning_ or email [email protected]