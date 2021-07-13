FAU Baseball: BJ Murray and Javi Rivera selected in the 2021 MLB Draft

Murray and Rivera were selected on Day 3 of the Draft.

On Day 3 of the annual MLB Draft, two FAU players were drafted. Here are the players:

BJ Murray

Third baseman BJ Murray was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 15th round (454th overall). Murray played three seasons with the Owls. His first season was in 2019, when he started just 6 games.

The 21-year-old from the Bahamas was the first infielder the Cubs took on Day 3 of the Draft.

He has steadily improved offensively over his career. Murray posted a .311 batting average last season, along with a slugging percentage of .548. Out of 65 hits, 27 went for extra bases including 14 home runs. He also walked 41 times in 57 games played.

Murray had more time on the field in 2021, as he played just 35 games combined in his two previous seasons with FAU.

Javi Rivera

Right-handed pitcher Javi Rivera was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 20th round (600th overall) of the MLB Draft. Rivera’s only season with FAU was in 2021.

Rivera pitched in 14 games, starting each of them. He threw two complete games and earned seven wins. The other seven games were decided by other pitchers.

The 21-year-old from Orlando has an ERA of 4.83, conceding a .248 batting average against opposing batters. He struck out 70 batters in 78.1 innings pitched. He allowed six home runs, three triples, and 17 doubles in 2021.

Bryce Totz is a staff writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected], or tweet him @brycetotz.