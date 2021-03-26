Student Government plans “Destroy the Stigma” event

The Destroy the Stigma event will allow students to discuss mental health.

Student Government is scheduling a mental health talk for students. The event, named “Destroy the Stigma” will be held directly outside of the S.E. Wimberly Library from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on April 8 and 9.

During the event, students will be encouraged to fill out a survey regarding their mental health experience on campus and any concerns they may have. If students fill out the survey, they have the option to receive a free sweatshirt or a mask with the Destroy the Stigma logo as well as a list of on-campus mental health resources.

Representatives from Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) will be at the event to answer student questions and provide informational posters about mental health.

Student Government is partnering with Psychoeducational Programming (PEP Talk) for the event. PEP Talk is a university organization that hosts events and works to provide education and resources regarding mental health. They also offer internships for students who would like to be mental health advocates on campus.

“I think that this event will be a great way to encourage the open discussion of mental health on campus and to bring awareness to the resources provided on campus,” said Student Government Rep. Nicole Abreu, who helped organize the event.

