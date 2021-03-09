FAU Baseball: No. 20 Owls fall to No. 8 Miami, 11-2

BJ Murray had an RBI against the Miami Hurricanes on Tuesday. Photo by Eston Parker III.

FAU baseball only scored two runs on Tuesday night, as they lost 11-2 on the road to the Miami Hurricanes. It is the second-lowest number of runs in a game this season aside from the shutout loss against Florida Gulf Coast University on Friday.

The start of the game looked promising for the Owls as senior shortstop Wilfredo Alvarez got a lead-off triple. Sophomore third baseman BJ Murray drove Alvarez in on the next at-bat with a sacrifice fly, giving FAU a 1-0 lead.

Graduate pitcher TJ Stuart took the mound for FAU, walked the first batter he faced and gave up one hit in the first inning.

The Owls came out swinging again in the second with a lead-off single from sophomore catcher Nicholas Toney. The next batter, junior infielder Jared DeSantolo, hit into a double play.

In the third inning, Stuart hit the first batter, who then advanced to second on a wild pitch during the following at-bat. He walked that batter, which put men on first and second base with no outs. Stuart threw another wild pitch on the at-bat after that, which put the two batters on second and third. The next batter grounded out, driving in one run. The next batter also got an RBI, giving Miami a 2-1 lead.

The fourth inning brought more trouble for the Owls, as Miami scored seven runs on four hits to make the score 9-1. Stuart was pulled after facing four batters in the inning. He gave up a double, an RBI double, and a walk.

Sophomore Hunter Cooley came in the game to relieve Stuart, but he gave up six runs in the fourth inning. Cooley hit the first batter he faced and then threw a wild pitch, allowing one runner to score, and the others to advance to second and third. Cooley walked the next batter and then gave up an RBI single. He then gave up a sacrifice fly and a three-run home run.

FAU continued to struggle offensively, as they were unable to get a hit in the fifth inning.

Freshman pitcher Braden Ostrander came in to pitch in the fifth inning. He gave up a home run as the only hit of the inning.

The sixth inning brought baserunners for the Owls, as freshman outfielder Victor Castillo reached on an error and Murray singled up the middle.

FAU gave up another run in the bottom of the sixth. Ostrander allowed a lead-off single and threw a wild pitch the next at-bat. The next batter hit an RBI to left, giving Miami an 11-1 lead.

Redshirt junior Dylan O’Connell came in relief of Ostrander in the sixth after he allowed another hit after the RBI and did not allow a hit.

FAU got some offense going in the seventh as Miami made changes to their lineup. Sophomore outfielder Mitchell Hartigan singled up the middle, and DeSantolo singled to third.

Freshman pitcher Sam Drumheller came on in relief in the seventh and retired the side in order.

The Owls had more baserunners in the eighth and scored one run. Castillo walked and Alvarez singled, putting runners on first and third. Murray grounded into a double play but drove in Castillo.

Freshman pitcher Nicholas Del Prado came on in relief in the eighth and allowed one hit. The Owls were unable to get a hit in the ninth.

The Owls host a three-game series against Indiana State on Thursday and Friday at 6:30 p.m., and Saturday at 1 p.m. It will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Bryce Totz is a staff writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected], or tweet him @brycetotz.