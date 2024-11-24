Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
2024 U.S. General Election
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Categories:

Football: FAU fumbles final home game of the season to University of North Carolina at Charlotte

A late-game fumble ended FAU’s hopes of a win in their final home game, despite a career-high performance from the running back.
Marcus Tran
FAU’s third-string quarterback Tyriq Starks throwing in his first career start against Charlotte. The Owls fell 39-27 in their final home game of the 2024 season.
Alexander Tabares, Staff Writer
November 24, 2024

Florida Atlantic University (2-9, 0-7 AAC) squandered a late lead against the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (4-7, 3-4 AAC).

A late fumble by quarterback Tyriq Starks in his first start sealed the game in Charlotte’s favor, 39-27. With QB1 Cam Fancher out, Starks stepped up with 179 passing yards and a touchdown. 

Stark’s most significant takeaway from tonight’s game was, “Don’t fumble. We had a chance to win that game, and that was a rookie mistake on my part.”

Florida Atlantic’s running back CJ Campbell Jr. shined once again for the Owls in a run-heavy offense, with a career-high 150 rushing yards off 21 attempts and a touchdown. 

FAU relied heavily on their run game tonight, with 50 rushing attempts eclipsing their passing game that saw the ball thrown 23 times. Their rushing game could not be stopped, averaging over five yards per rush. 

“We ran the ball well tonight,” interim head coach Chad Lunsford said. “That was a big emphasis.”

The Owls will play their final game of the regular season at the University of Tulsa on Nov. 30 at 3:30 p.m. It will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Recap

Charlotte won the coin toss and deferred, allowing FAU to receive the ball for the game’s first possession. Their first drive quickly reached the end zone. Although, the touchdown was subsequently ruled off by an ineligible downfield pass penalty call. Campbell Jr. ran 49 yards, putting the Owls in scoring position just two yards away from the endzone. However, they could not capitalize and opted for a field goal, putting the first points on the board, 3-0.

FAU tight end Zeke Moore pulling down a Charlotte player in the Owls final home game of the 2024 season. (Diana Vrolijk)

Within two minutes of Charlotte receiving possession, they scored a 54-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver O’Mega Blake, 7-3.

The Owl’s next possession ended quickly with a three-and-out, including an incomplete pass that was swatted out of the air. The ensuing punt only flew 16 yards, putting Charlotte on FAU’s 36-yard line. FAU’s defense stepped up, only allowing three yards and forcing Charlotte to convert a field goal, 10-3.

After three-and-outs from both teams, FAU ended the first quarter with a first down from Campbell Jr. This placed them at their own 27-yard line. 

Coming into the second quarter, FAU’s drive ended with a 51-yard punt from punter Logan Lupo.

FAU continued to get hit with long passes from Charlotte’s quarterback Deshawn Purdie. His 59-yard pass to Jairus Mack put his team in field goal range, giving them a 10-point lead, 13-3.

The Owls finally found the endzone when running back Xavier Terrell ran for a 21-yard touchdown. The following extra point was good, 13-10.

Penalties hurt the Owls in Charlotte’s next possession, the last scoring drive of the first half. They reached FAU’s three-yard line, with 17 penalty yards from a pass interference and offside call against the Owls. The defense held them to make a field goal, 16-10.

Charlotte received the ball coming out of halftime. Two big passes from Purdie put the 49ers in scoring range, which they did with another field goal, 19-10.

With runs from three different running backs, FAU marched downfield in their next drive. They reached field goal range and kicked one of their own with just under two minutes left to play in the third quarter, 19-13.

Charlotte’s next possession lasted only 12 seconds. On first and 10, Purdie completed a pass to Blake for a 75-yard touchdown followed by a point after touchdown, 26-13.

The Owls answered right back with a quick touchdown of their own in a possession lasting 58 seconds. Starks completed a pass to wide receiver Omari Hayes for a 65-yard touchdown, and kicker Morgan Suarez converted the PAT, 26-20.

FAU’s defense forced Charlotte to punt at the beginning of the fourth quarter. In the ensuing possession, Campbell Jr. ran for a 58-yard touchdown that gave the Owls their first lead since the first quarter, 26-27.

Sticking to the theme of quick plays, Charlotte quickly turned the ball over as Purdie threw an interception to Owls’ defensive back Phillip Dunnam, putting FAU on Charlotte’s 38-yard line. 

The Owls were forced to make a turnover on downs at Charlotte’s 19-yard line, going for it on fourth and three.

Charlotte’s subsequent drive resulted in a touchdown following another long pass to Blake, this time in the form of a 47-yard touchdown pass. Charlotte decided to go for a two-point conversion, which FAU’s defense stopped, 32-27.

FAU got the ball back from a touchback with 5:25 left to play in the game. The ensuing drive lasted three minutes, resulting in a loss of three yards total. In the final play, Starks fumbled. Charlotte’s defensive lineman Katron Evans recovered the ball and returned it for a 22-yard pick-six touchdown, icing the game, 38-27.

The Owl’s final possession resulted in a turnover on downs. Charlotte kneeled to end the game with a final score of 38-27.

Alexander Tabares is a staff writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this story or others, email him at [email protected] or DM him on Instagram @alextabaresof.

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Football
Interim head coach Chad Lusford coaching from the sideline against Tulsa in 2023.
Football: Special teams coordinator Chad Lunsford steps up as interim head coach for final two games
Photo of an FAU football helmet.
Source: FAU not pursuing Ray Lewis for football head coach
Former head coach Tom Herman coaching during FAU's spring game in 2024.
Football: FAU lets go of head coach Tom Herman after two years with program
Running back Gemari Sands waiting behind the snap during FAU’s game against Temple on Nov. 16. The Owls lost the game in overtime 18-15 and fell to 0-6 in AAC play.
Football: FAU falls in overtime heartbreaker in their 18-15 loss against Temple
Head coach Tom Herman commanding his team on the sidelines during FAU's season opener against Monmouth University on Sept. 2, 2023. FAU won that game 42-20.
Football: FAU lets go of two assistant coaches
FAU's defense stopping ECU on one of their drives on Nov. 7 where FAU lost 49-14.
Football: FAU battles injuries in their 49-14 loss against ECU, pulling them out of bowl game contention
More in Sports
FAU wide receiver Caleb Cooms preparing for the snap against Temple University on Nov. 16.
Staff Prediction: Unsure opinions on FAU winning final home game
Florida Atlantic’s softball team at the NCAA Regional Championships against South Alabama
Softball: Preparations for the upcoming spring season
FAU forward Tre Carroll going for a layup against Oklahoma State's guard Khalil Brantley.
Men’s Basketball: The Owls take their first win in the Charleston Classic over OKST 86-78
Owl Collective founder Bryan Rammel, posing with University Press’ issue
The Owl Collective: FAU’s flight path to NIL success
Florida Atlantic’s women's volleyball teams five seniors and their families with the volleyball team’s coaching staff
Women’s Volleyball: Florida Atlantic Owls win senior game against Tulane
FAU outside Isabella Rosado hitting cross court against UAB on their 3-1 loss on Nov. 15.
Women’s Volleyball: Owls fall in tragic fashion 3-1 to UAB during Veterans Appreciation Night
More in Top Stories
Abigail Codner, Miss Florida Caribbean Student Association (far left) alongside this year's Miss FAU CSA contestants and 2023's Miss FAU CSA winner (far right).
2024’s FAU Miss Caribbean Student Association Pageant celebrates cultural traditions and talent
A photo of a raccoon digging through garbage, courtesy of Lupico from IStock.
FAU campus raccoons may not hide, but don’t get too close
FAUHS Juniors pictured (left to right), Kylie Hamburger, Danilo Carmona, Leon Roberts and Senior Nicholas Ostheimer.
College life in high school: The experiences of FAUHS students
FAU Interim President Stacy Volnick, BOT Chair Piero Bussani and BOT Vice Chair Earnie Ellison (left to right) listen as other trustees approve the position criteria during Tuesday's meeting. Screenshot courtesy of the BOT meeting livestream.
BOT approves position criteria, taking another step forward in finding FAU’s next president
Music spotlight: Tyler The Creator takes his mask off in “CHROMAKOPIA”
Music spotlight: Tyler The Creator takes his mask off in “CHROMAKOPIA”
FAU’s Sigma Chi hosts the first-ever Call-A-Thon in the school’s history, raising $30,540 in three hours. Pictured are members of Sigma Chi, Phi Mu Sorority, Alpha Xi Delta Sorority, Sigma Kappa Sorority, Sigma Delta Tau Sorority, Alpha Delta Pi Sorority and Delta Phi Epsilon Sorority.
‘Blessing in a storm’: FAU Sigma Chi Fraternity breaks fundraising records, ranks nationally following brother’s death
About the Contributor
Alexander Tabares
Alexander Tabares, Copy Desk Chief

Alex is a sophomore majoring in multimedia journalism. He has been interested in writing from a young age, and also writes for MediaLab@FAU. He hopes to continue writing in professional settings to one day be a travel writer.