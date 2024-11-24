Football: FAU fumbles final home game of the season to University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Florida Atlantic University (2-9, 0-7 AAC) squandered a late lead against the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (4-7, 3-4 AAC).

A late fumble by quarterback Tyriq Starks in his first start sealed the game in Charlotte’s favor, 39-27. With QB1 Cam Fancher out, Starks stepped up with 179 passing yards and a touchdown.

Stark’s most significant takeaway from tonight’s game was, “Don’t fumble. We had a chance to win that game, and that was a rookie mistake on my part.”

Florida Atlantic’s running back CJ Campbell Jr. shined once again for the Owls in a run-heavy offense, with a career-high 150 rushing yards off 21 attempts and a touchdown.

FAU relied heavily on their run game tonight, with 50 rushing attempts eclipsing their passing game that saw the ball thrown 23 times. Their rushing game could not be stopped, averaging over five yards per rush.

“We ran the ball well tonight,” interim head coach Chad Lunsford said. “That was a big emphasis.”

The Owls will play their final game of the regular season at the University of Tulsa on Nov. 30 at 3:30 p.m. It will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Recap

Charlotte won the coin toss and deferred, allowing FAU to receive the ball for the game’s first possession. Their first drive quickly reached the end zone. Although, the touchdown was subsequently ruled off by an ineligible downfield pass penalty call. Campbell Jr. ran 49 yards, putting the Owls in scoring position just two yards away from the endzone. However, they could not capitalize and opted for a field goal, putting the first points on the board, 3-0.

Within two minutes of Charlotte receiving possession, they scored a 54-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver O’Mega Blake, 7-3.

The Owl’s next possession ended quickly with a three-and-out, including an incomplete pass that was swatted out of the air. The ensuing punt only flew 16 yards, putting Charlotte on FAU’s 36-yard line. FAU’s defense stepped up, only allowing three yards and forcing Charlotte to convert a field goal, 10-3.

After three-and-outs from both teams, FAU ended the first quarter with a first down from Campbell Jr. This placed them at their own 27-yard line.

Coming into the second quarter, FAU’s drive ended with a 51-yard punt from punter Logan Lupo.

FAU continued to get hit with long passes from Charlotte’s quarterback Deshawn Purdie. His 59-yard pass to Jairus Mack put his team in field goal range, giving them a 10-point lead, 13-3.

The Owls finally found the endzone when running back Xavier Terrell ran for a 21-yard touchdown. The following extra point was good, 13-10.

Penalties hurt the Owls in Charlotte’s next possession, the last scoring drive of the first half. They reached FAU’s three-yard line, with 17 penalty yards from a pass interference and offside call against the Owls. The defense held them to make a field goal, 16-10.

Charlotte received the ball coming out of halftime. Two big passes from Purdie put the 49ers in scoring range, which they did with another field goal, 19-10.

With runs from three different running backs, FAU marched downfield in their next drive. They reached field goal range and kicked one of their own with just under two minutes left to play in the third quarter, 19-13.

Charlotte’s next possession lasted only 12 seconds. On first and 10, Purdie completed a pass to Blake for a 75-yard touchdown followed by a point after touchdown, 26-13.

The Owls answered right back with a quick touchdown of their own in a possession lasting 58 seconds. Starks completed a pass to wide receiver Omari Hayes for a 65-yard touchdown, and kicker Morgan Suarez converted the PAT, 26-20.

FAU’s defense forced Charlotte to punt at the beginning of the fourth quarter. In the ensuing possession, Campbell Jr. ran for a 58-yard touchdown that gave the Owls their first lead since the first quarter, 26-27.

Sticking to the theme of quick plays, Charlotte quickly turned the ball over as Purdie threw an interception to Owls’ defensive back Phillip Dunnam, putting FAU on Charlotte’s 38-yard line.

The Owls were forced to make a turnover on downs at Charlotte’s 19-yard line, going for it on fourth and three.

Charlotte’s subsequent drive resulted in a touchdown following another long pass to Blake, this time in the form of a 47-yard touchdown pass. Charlotte decided to go for a two-point conversion, which FAU’s defense stopped, 32-27.

FAU got the ball back from a touchback with 5:25 left to play in the game. The ensuing drive lasted three minutes, resulting in a loss of three yards total. In the final play, Starks fumbled. Charlotte’s defensive lineman Katron Evans recovered the ball and returned it for a 22-yard pick-six touchdown, icing the game, 38-27.

The Owl’s final possession resulted in a turnover on downs. Charlotte kneeled to end the game with a final score of 38-27.

