2024 U.S. General Election
Categories:

Football: FAU falls in overtime heartbreaker in their 18-15 loss against Temple

FAU’s late-game heroics force overtime, but missed opportunities hurt the owls in a narrow loss.
FAU Athletics
Running back Gemari Sands waiting behind the snap during FAU’s game against Temple on Nov. 16. The Owls lost the game in overtime 18-15 and fell to 0-6 in AAC play.
Sophia Rodriguez, Contributing Writer
November 17, 2024

Florida Atlantic University (2-8, 0-6 AAC) fell to Temple University (3-7, 2-4 AAC) in a dramatic overtime battle, 18-15, on Saturday. The game was decided by Temple’s Maddux Trujillo’s walk-off 39-yard field goal, his fourth successful kick of the day, as FAU’s offensive inconsistencies and missed opportunities proved to be costly. 

As starting quarterback Cam Fancher got injured in FAU’s last game, backup quarterback Kasen Wiseman had his first career start. He suffered a high ankle injury in the third quarter after throwing 123 yards and no interceptions. 

The Owls star of the night was running back CJ Campbell Jr., who gathered the team both of their touchdowns. He led with 70 rushing yards and had the most receiving yards with 57 yards off six carries. 

“It’s not effort now,” said head coach Tom Herman. “We didn’t win that game because we didn’t execute.” 

The Owls final home game is on Nov. 23 at 3 p.m. against the University of North Carolina at Charlotte ((3-7, 2-4 AAC). 

Recap 

FAU’s defense started strong, forcing a punt on Temple’s opening drive. Despite the early momentum, FAU’s offensive line struggled, pressuring Weisman into quick decisions and limiting the team’s ability to lengthen drives. Penalties added onto their troubles and FAU failed to convert crucial third downs throughout the game.

Running back CJ Campbell Jr. rushing against Temple in the Owls overtime 18-15 loss on Nov. 16.

Temple opened the scoring with Trujillo’s 54-yard field goal. FAU responded in the second quarter with a 1-yard rushing touchdown by running back CJ Campbell Jr., set up by a productive drive. However, FAU couldn’t capitalize on other red-zone opportunities and Temple regained control with another field goal, cutting FAU’s lead to 7-6 by halftime. 

Weisman, who went 9-for-20 with 110 passing yards in the first half, exited the game in the third quarter with a high ankle injury. Herman said Weisman would undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. 

Third string quarterback Tyriq Starks entered and faced challenges at first against Temple’s defense. His first possession ended in a turnover on downs and Temple seized the opportunity, executing an 87-yard drive, topped by Temple’s Terrez Worthy’s 1-yard touchdown to take a 12-7 lead with 7:15 remaining. Temple attempts to go for two but were stopped by FAU’s defense. 

FAU’s defense kept the game within reach, forcing Temple to settle for a 47-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter, making it 15-7. However, with time running out, FAU started a dramatic comeback. 

Wide receiver Omari Hayes made a highlight-reel sideline catch, bringing the Owls to Temple’s 8-yard line with one minute left. Campbell drove in his second 1-yard touchdown, pulling FAU within two points. On the two-point conversion attempt, Hayes took a reverse pitch and found Starks in the end zone, tying the game at 15-15 and sending it into overtime. 

In overtime, FAU’s offense struggled once more, failing to convert on third down and missing a 41-yard field goal attempt. On Temple’s ensuing possession, linebacker Tyquan King recorded back-to-back sacks to stall the drive, but Trujillo’s execution sealed the game with his 39-yard kick. 

Trujillo, who also made field goals of 50 and 47 yards earlier in the game, finished 4-for-6 on the day. FAU, meanwhile, converted just 1 of 15 third downs and committed costly penalties that hindered drives. 

“I love [Starks],” Herman highlighted. “He’s one of, if not the most improved players on our team. To call that [two-point] play at that time takes a tremendous amount of trust.” 

Despite the loss, FAU players remained hopeful. Defensive lineman Chisom Ifeanyi emphasized the team’s determination. “No one here quit,” he said. “We’re still going to go with the fighting aspect these next two games.” 

Starks, who completed 10-of-16 passes after replacing Weisman, took responsibility for critical moments. “Two of those drives that we went three-and-out, I feel like that was pivotal,” he said. 

“A lot of the time, we don’t lose to guys because they’re better than us. We lose because we’re not disciplined up front.” 

FAU now looks to regroup ahead of its matchup against Tulane University, looking to end the season on a high note and build momentum for next year.

Sophia Rodriguez is a contributing writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories email her at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @sophiaa.rodriguez_

