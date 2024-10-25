Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Homecoming Hype Up: Promoting spirit and domestic violence awareness

FAU celebrates the beginning of 2024 Homecoming week with an event aiming to bring awareness to domestic violence.
Duha Mabchour
FAU student participates in the domestic violence awareness activity “Keep It.”
Duha Mabchour, Contributing Writer
October 25, 2024

Florida Atlantic University kicked off 2024 Homecoming week with an event that aimed to spread awareness for domestic violence, as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence deemed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in 1981 to recognize victims, raise awareness and support survivors. 

Sponsored by FAU Campus Recreation, Student Government and the Victim Services office, the Homecoming Hype Up event lasted from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and took place at the field outside of the Campus Rec. 

Annelyn Martinez, assistant director for Owls Care, explained how the collaboration between Campus Rec and FAU’s victim services aligns with Domestic Violence Awareness Month. 

“Our goal is to help students understand that while they’re here to enjoy Homecoming, there’s also an opportunity to learn about serious topics like domestic violence,” Martinez said.

Students participated in reflective discussions like “Rabbits for Respect,” where they used artwork to express what they seek in healthy relationships and what they aim to avoid. These symbolic acts allowed students to open up about their experiences and reflect on healthy relationships. They also had the opportunity to make custom FAU shirts with tie-dye.

FAU students create custom FAU shirts with tie dye. (Duha Mabchour)

Victim Services also took the opportunity to introduce the campus community to the various resources available for support. They highlighted both on and off-campus organizations, including FAU’s Counseling and Psychological Services and the FAU Police Department. Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse and Women in Distress.

“It’s not just about intervention,” Martinez said. “We’re here to provide prevention, advocacy and support for students. Whether it’s through Counseling Services or off-campus resources, help is always available.”

Jordan Trumbore, intramural sports manager at the Campus Rec, helped plan Homecoming week by working closely with FAU’s Program Board.

“We want to draw interest in school spirit, but this year it’s also about raising abuse awareness,” Trumbore said. “We’re creating a space where FAU students can have fun while also learning about important issues like victim advocacy.”

Candace Harrinarine, associate director of FAU Victim Services, echoed this sentiment. 

“This is our fourth year working with Campus Rec and it just gets better each year,” Harrinarine said. “We’ve been able to connect with students in new ways. This year, we’re focusing on different forms of abuse — physical, emotional, domestic — and educating students about the numerous resources available. Help is here and no one has to go through this alone. There’s always support, resources and options for students to feel empowered.”

Anna Spolidoro believes the Homecoming Hype Up event lives up to its name, bringing students together for both fun and a meaningful cause.

“It’s all about getting everyone pumped and involved because Homecoming is more than just a game; it’s about being part of something bigger,” said Spolidoro, a Campus Rec fitness specialist who helped organize the event.

Jelina Garcon, senior and Student Government’s Homecoming director, says Homecoming has grown into a vital part of the FAU experience. 

“Homecoming is a week of school spirit and free fun,” Garcon said. “College should be exciting; show your presence, show your school spirit and get involved!” 

Garcon encouraged students to vote for this year’s Homecoming Court candidates, reminding them that voting started today and continues until Oct. 31. The Homecoming Court will be announced during the football game against the University of South Florida on Nov. 1.

The event also gave Homecoming Court candidates the opportunity to campaign their election. Ashley Williams, a senior running for Homecoming Queen and Walter Starks, a senior running for Homecoming King, shared their passion for Homecoming week.

“One of the best things about FAU is the sense of community and Homecoming is the perfect time to see that come to life,” Williams said. 

FAU homecoming candidates Ashley Williams and Walter Starks campaign their election at the Homecoming Hype Up event/ (Duha Mabchour)

In addition to the current candidates, past Homecoming royalty returned to share their memories and inspire future Owls. Jordyn Rodney, last year’s Homecoming Queen and the marketing chair of FAU’s National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) chapter, expressed her excitement for this year’s festivities.

Damion Davis, a junior running for Homecoming King, along with Amari James, a senior running for Homecoming Queen, encouraged their peers to take part in the excitement. 

“It’s a great opportunity to meet new people, enjoy free giveaways, and be a part of something special,” said Davis, who also serves as marketing chair for the NAACP.

For Davis and James, Homecoming is more than just a tradition. Rather, it’s an invitation for all students to celebrate the strong sense of community at FAU. 

“It’s intimate, it’s vibrant and it’s a way to showcase our Owl pride,” James said. “Whether you’re here for the free ice cream or you’re running for Homecoming royalty, this week is about all of us coming together.”

Duha Mabchour is a contributing writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected].

