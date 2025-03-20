More than free housing: The demands and rewards of being an RA

Being a Residential Assistant (RA) has plenty of perks: half-off housing, free meal swipes, a solo bedroom and several other amenities. However, at the end of the day, RA’s still have a job to do.

RA’s are the hall monitors of each residential building on Florida Atlantic University’s Boca Raton and Jupiter campuses. On every floor, an upperclassman is assigned to monitor and interact with the tenants.

RA’s are responsible for settling disputes and reporting incidents regarding those on their floor, such as noise complaints, roommate disagreements and even unruly tenants. Coral Knowles, a senior finance major and RA in Indian River Towers, knows firsthand how demanding the role can be.

“You try and maintain your resident’s needs, you keep up with them and make sure they’re doing ok,” Knowles said. “This job has mandatory staff meetings once a week. You have one-on-ones every other week with your boss. This job can be very serious, but you know what it’s worth.”

On top of this, RAs must maintain a minimum GPA (2.75 for undergraduates, 3.0 for graduates) and complete required leadership courses in their first semester while also attending all mandatory training, meetings and duty rotations — including during holidays and breaks.

First-year RAs cannot engage in student teaching, Greek life, internships, or study abroad. They must have a flexible schedule to accommodate RA responsibilities, including late-night and weekend shifts.

It’s a job that many students apply for every semester, eager for the bonuses and the title of the position, with the school hiring around 100 RA’s every year between both Boca and Jupiter.

With all that being said, being an RA is widely considered an accomplishment. FAU is known for having a great RA program that greatly compensates its employees.

For a quick comparison, at the University of Central Florida, RAs receive full housing coverage along with a biweekly stipend that varies depending on their assigned residence hall. For the 2023-2024 academic year, the maximum stipend amounts to approximately $221 every two weeks, totaling around $1,994 per semester, $3,135 less than FAU’s total compensation.

Many RA’s find the experience rewarding. The role pushes them to develop leadership, problem-solving and communication skills that extend far beyond their time in college.

For Noah Hislop, a junior psychology major and RA in Heritage Park Towers, building connections with residents is one of the role’s most fulfilling parts; although difficult.

“One thing I like about the RA job is the connections. You get to meet residents and form relationships,” Hislop said. “But sometimes it’s hard to do that. You know, you’ll have residents that won’t get along, and you’ll have to sit them down and try to mediate what’s going on, and that can be challenging.”

Despite the numerous benefits, the challenges of being an RA are often underestimated. Coral Knowles knows firsthand how testing the role can be.

“It can be very demanding at times,” said Knowles. “Let’s say you have an exam you waited last minute to cram for, and then a resident comes to you with an issue. That takes priority.”

Gunnar Grebeck, a sophomore biology major and RA in Indian River Towers, knows how much of his work goes unnoticed. From unexpected situations to genuine crises, there’s so much that goes on that the general public doesn’t know about.

“I do think residents don’t fully understand what it is to be an RA,” Grebeck said. “They don’t see the night wake–ups, they don’t see the calls, they don’t see the wellness checks that we’re doing. There are a lot of things people don’t realize.”

Putting the needs of an entire group of young adults above personal priorities is a responsibility that often goes unnoticed. With the potential for anything to happen at any moment, RAs must stay prepared to handle unexpected situations.

“Sometimes managing situations can get a little out of hand…” Hislop said. “But it’s good to know what to do in that situation, and they train you on all of this. I feel prepared to handle situations, but when certain things come up that are unexpected, it can be challenging to handle.”

Although the position does come with unexpected challenges, Knowles says it’s all part of the job.

“Sometimes this job can be very serious, but I think you know that when you’re taking the position, so you know what it’s worth,” Knowles said. “They also train you really well.”

Despite the challenges and long hours, Grebeck and the other RA’s remain dedicated to their role. It’s not about recognition or praise but about creating a safe and welcoming environment for their residents.

“At the end of the day, truly, it doesn’t matter to me if anyone knows what I’m doing or really appreciates it,” Grebeck said. “All that mattered to me from day one was that they felt comfortable. Even if they didn’t like me, all I needed them to do was be comfortable in their space.”

