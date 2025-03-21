Vinny’s Café: A local favorite turned viral sensation

Located 15 minutes from Florida Atlantic University, Vinny’s Café has become a staple in Boca Raton’s food scene for both locals and FAU students alike.

Frances Alexandre, a junior majoring in exercise science and health promotion, shared how social media played a key role in putting Vinny’s Café on the map.

“It’s very cool to see how social media can help a small business like Vinny’s thrive,” Alexandre said.

Freshman Emily Ramirez, who is studying criminal justice, was one of those drawn in by its viral status.

One TikTok video featuring Vinny’s Café garnered over 6 million views and 224,000 likes, while several others have also racked up thousands of views, adding to the hype around the popular spot and its must-try menu items.

“I saw it all over TikTok and had to try it,” Ramirez said. “Now I go at least once a week.”

Maria Lopez, a junior majoring in philosophy, echoed that sentiment, emphasizing what sets the café apart.

“Everything always tastes so fresh and homemade. You can really tell how much effort they put into the food,” Lopez said.

Owned by Kristena and Richard Bartlett, the hidden gem café is well-known for blending generous portions and fresh ingredients, like their popular Chicken Caesar wrap, which costs $14.90.

Kristena graduated from FAU with a Master’s degree in accounting. In early 2022, she and her husband, Richard, who has 46 years of experience in the food industry, took over Vinny’s Café. They bought it from her former employer, for whom she worked as a personal assistant. After purchasing the café, they set out with a clear vision: to grow the business while enhancing its already beloved menu.

“Kristena fell in love with the Vinny’s Café concept,” Richard wrote in an email to the University Press on Feb. 23. “We wanted to take our great food and make it amazing.”

What sets Vinny’s Café apart isn’t just its food but its commitment to customer satisfaction and quality, according to the Bartletts. As part of that dedication, the team starts their day early to ensure quality and consistency.

“The Vinny’s Team starts early in the morning to prepare each day’s food from fresh ingredients at 5:30 am,” wrote Kristena. “Then everyone focuses on serving our clients in a friendly and fast manner.”

Despite the early mornings and fast-paced environment, the couple remains dedicated to delivering top-tier service to all.

One of the biggest appeals of Vinny’s Café is its menu, known for its generous portions and fresh ingredients. The Vinny’s Chicken Caesar Wrap has earned a reputation as the café’s signature item.

“For the infamous Vinny’s Café, I had to order the Chicken Caesar Wrap,” said Alexandre. “I would visit again if only the line wasn’t too long. As of now, I would suggest planning on heading there during non-rush hours, which would possibly be when they first open.”

Another fan favorite? The in-house made cookies.

For those who are all about a sweet treat, the café offers a selection of their viral cookies, including classic chocolate chip, half-and-half, and peanut butter. The cookies have become a staple on the menu, drawing in regulars with a sweet tooth.

Beyond the Chicken Caesar Wrap and cookies, Vinny’s Café offers a diverse selection of options.

Fresh salads and signature paninis are each made with high-quality ingredients. Their menu also features a variety of wraps, and deli sandwiches, including the Smoked Ham Caprese Panini ($13.90) and the Seared Tuna Wrap ($18.90), offering flavorful options that keep the community coming back for more.

With social media playing a significant role in its rising popularity, Vinny’s Café has welcomed an influx of new customers, which include students, tourists and even visiting sports teams. “We’re seeing more volume — and the clientele is from all age ranges. But yes, a higher mix of the younger crowd,” Richard wrote.

Surprisingly, the owners don’t actively market the café on social media. Instead, their popularity has grown naturally through customer enthusiasm.

“Vinny’s Café customers are incredible, and we are extremely pleased and grateful about our clients’ enthusiasm in sharing their Vinny’s Café experiences,” the owners said.

For some FAU students, Vinny’s has become a go-to spot for quick bites to eat or a sweet treat. Ashley Pankow, a sophomore majoring in economics, is one of them.

“Vinny’s feels like a little hidden gem that’s finally getting the recognition it deserves. Plus, the cookies are literally life-changing,” Pankow said.

While operating a restaurant poses challenges, Kristena and Richard remain devoted to the customer experience.

“We’ve invested heavily in refreshing and updating the restaurant visually and operationally. And we’re continually working on the menu offerings,” Richard shared. Looking ahead, the duo hopes to expand their success. “We would like to have a new location or two over time to serve our customers even better.”

Jada Strayer is a Staff Writer for the University Press. For more information on this or other stories, you can contact Strayer at [email protected] or DM jadastrayer on Instagram.