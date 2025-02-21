Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Application Submission Form
Story Tips Submission Form
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Categories:

Live After Dark: FAU Program Board hosts night of student-led music, fun and entertainment

This Thursday, students gathered to celebrate music and community with FAU’s Program Board and Hoot/Wisdom Recordings to enjoy an artist showcase, music-related activities, entertainment, and free food.
Isabella Visbal
FAU Students at the Feb. 20. Live After Dark event hosted by Program Board and Hoot/Wisdom Recording
Isabella Visbal, Staff Writer
February 21, 2025

On Feb. 20, Florida Atlantic University’s Program Board, a student-run organization dedicated to providing free entertainment events for the FAU community, in collaboration with Hoot/Wisdom Recordings, hosted this semester’s first “Live After Dark” event, where students can come together to enjoy various forms of entertainment such as live music, shows and crafts.

 “I wanted people to come here and find new songs and new artists; it’s beneficial for both Hoot/Wisdom Recordings and us. We both get a promotion,” said Program Board Chair Alyssa June.

The purpose of Live After Dark events is to create a space where students can come together and enjoy free, quality activities for students to have fun and grow the community. 

The event took place in the Grand Palm Room in Boca Raton Campus’ Student Union. Upon entry, students were met with free Taylor Swift vinyl-shaped air fresheners, a vinyl decorative set up on each table, a center stage and a spread of varieties of food. 

While enjoying the crafts, guest artists from Hoot/Wisdom Recordings took the stage. A mix of solo artists and small groups presented original pieces as well as covers accompanied by instruments. One of Hoot/Wisdom Recordings’ singers and songwriters, Daniela Pietro took the stage to perform a cover of “Complicated” by Avril Lavigne, “Good Luck, Babe” by Chappell Roan and “I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz. 

She shared her history with the organization and the meaning of seeing it grow as much as it has the last couple of years. Pietro shared that Hoot/Wisdom Recordings is a music label organization on campus open to anyone who has a passion for music. 

Students of all backgrounds and interests are welcome, such as producers, music engineers, music business entrepreneurs, social media creators, song writers, singers, and instrument players. Students of all majors are welcome as well, with no requirement for a background in music. 

“We were very underground, and not a lot of people knew about us; th

Chloe and Rebecca, two RA’s at FAU holding up their vinyl record art pieces.

is is our way of letting people know that we’re here. I love to see the community grow and see people from all over campus come together,” she said. 

Pietro has been practicing her passion for singing since she was young, starting out with a variety of musical covers until eventually releasing her own work. 

She is a senior nursing student at FAU and also serves as a secretary and director of events for Hoot/Wisdom Recordings as well. She began her journey as a songwriter with Hoot/Wisdom Recordings as a sophomore.  

This event was the first time that the Program Board collaborated with Hoot/Wisdom Recordings in two years, the last partnership occurring in January of 2023, which centered around a winter theme and featured live performances from Hoot/Wisdom Recordings artists as well as a snow globe making crafts. 

“ I wanted people to come here and find new songs and new artists; it’s beneficial for both Hoot/Wisdom Recordings and us. We both get a promotion,” said Program Board Chair Alyssa June.

June is a junior communications student at FAU and was assigned responsibilities to program this Live After Dark event. She took inspiration from previous Live After Dark events that featured live music entertainment, yet wanted it to be a unique experience where the presence of Hoot/Wisdom Recordings was the main attraction and not just background entertainment. 

 

“I wanted this event to be all about finding an artist you may not know about and meeting people you don’t know,” she said. 

Valeria Rodriguez, a junior political science major at FAU, attended the events with her friends in the hope of meeting people of similar interests to her.

“I’ve always loved music, and I wasn’t really sure what Hoot/Wisdom Recordings was, but it seemed like the theme would center around it. The event allowed me to meet a lot of new people and get myself out there. It was very relaxing and just a nice environment to be a part of” she said.

For the second year, the program board is set to host Bridgerton Ball, which will be held on Feb. 26 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Live Oak. During the gala-themed event, students are encouraged to attend in Bridgerton style and attire, which revolves around the English 1800s Regency Era. 

The next Live After Dark event of the semester will be held on April 1 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will be held in the Live Oak. The entertainment for this event will be a comedy show theme. 

“I think this event was the perfect opportunity for students to interact in a space where there was something for everyone, it was fun and exactly what I think the organizers were going for,” said Rodriguez.

Isabella Visbal is a Staff Writer for the University Press. For more information on this or other stories, contact Visbal at [email protected]

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Events
People at the Martin Luther King Jr. Unity March in Boca Raton's Mizner park.
'A day on, not a day off': Boca Raton community celebrates MLK day
FAU student participates in the domestic violence awareness activity “Keep It."
Homecoming Hype Up: Promoting spirit and domestic violence awareness
Gallery: 2024 Sunshine State Classic Step Show
Gallery: 2024 Sunshine State Classic Step Show
FAU Community Service Club students volunteering at a beach cleanup event in Boca Raton's Red Reef Park.
Trash to treasure: FAU Community Service Club cleans up the beach, rewards volunteers
Spectators were greeted by FAU’s Astronomy Observatory, giving them facts and information about the eclipse on April 8, 2024.
Solar eclipse 2024: FAU community experiences rare phenomenon at watch event
Chico Bean talking to the audience on stage at the BSU Comedy Show on February 29, 2024.
BSU hosts Chico Bean, Tyler Chronicles at annual comedy show
More in Student Life
Sister Cindy sharing bible verses and preaching at FAU.
#HoNoMo: TikTok sensation Sister Cindy, turns out FAU students in huge crowds
FAU actors and actresses reviewing their script for their production of "1776," the musical.
Behind the curtain: The pre-production process for FAU’s 1776 musical
Jazmine Aristorenas, an FAU junior majoring in medical engineering, came out to support the Empty Bowls cause on Feb. 12. She is currently taking the Ceramics Wheel Throwing class this spring semester.
Ceramic bowls of hope: The annual Empty Bowls event at FAU helps fight hunger
Ariela Fischer and Eden Hebron, Hillel volunteers, holding up QR codes for students to sign the antisemitism campaign.
‘Spread Cream Cheese Not Hate’: Hillel’s effort to combat campus-wide antisemitism
FAU’s College of Engineering and Computer Science’s Ray McCallister, used by staff and students for environmental research projects, representing FAU at the 2024 Winterfest Boat Parade.
The holiday spirit isn’t over as Seminole Hard Rock’s 2024 Winterfest awards FAU the People’s Choice Award
ECOS faculty and students in downtown Fort Lauderdale during a King Tide flooding event, studying tides that flood coastal landscapes across areas of Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade.
Florida Atlantic’s ECOS program tackles South Florida’s environmental challenges
More in Top Stories
Joe Scarborough speaking at this year’s annual Larkin Symposium.
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough from Morning Joe visits FAU, weighs in on the American presidency, politics and the media
Guard Kaleb Glenn reaching for the shot against Wichita State on Feb. 20. The Owls fell 75-68.
Men’s Basketball: Owls taken down by Wichita State 75-68 to end their five-game winning streak
Adam Hasner pitching his qualifications to the university and the community during a presidential forum on Feb. 7.
‘Campus, not prison camp’: BOG appoints Adam Hasner as new FAU president despite student opposition
Center Matas Vokietaitis waiting at he line while forward Tre Carroll shot a free throw against USF on Feb. 2.
COLUMN: A “full-court” analysis of FAU men’s basketball in AAC play
Old Town Square in the center of Prague. Behind it, the Church of Our Lady Before Tyn looms and dominates the skyline of the city.
COLUMN: Czeching-In: A student’s guide to Prague
The Sandy Owls standing together during their game against Florida International University on April 19, 2024.
Beach Volleyball: Preseason polls rank Owls at No. 16