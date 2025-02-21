Live After Dark: FAU Program Board hosts night of student-led music, fun and entertainment

On Feb. 20, Florida Atlantic University’s Program Board, a student-run organization dedicated to providing free entertainment events for the FAU community, in collaboration with Hoot/Wisdom Recordings, hosted this semester’s first “Live After Dark” event, where students can come together to enjoy various forms of entertainment such as live music, shows and crafts.

“I wanted people to come here and find new songs and new artists; it’s beneficial for both Hoot/Wisdom Recordings and us. We both get a promotion,” said Program Board Chair Alyssa June.

The purpose of Live After Dark events is to create a space where students can come together and enjoy free, quality activities for students to have fun and grow the community.

The event took place in the Grand Palm Room in Boca Raton Campus’ Student Union. Upon entry, students were met with free Taylor Swift vinyl-shaped air fresheners, a vinyl decorative set up on each table, a center stage and a spread of varieties of food.

While enjoying the crafts, guest artists from Hoot/Wisdom Recordings took the stage. A mix of solo artists and small groups presented original pieces as well as covers accompanied by instruments. One of Hoot/Wisdom Recordings’ singers and songwriters, Daniela Pietro took the stage to perform a cover of “Complicated” by Avril Lavigne, “Good Luck, Babe” by Chappell Roan and “I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz.

She shared her history with the organization and the meaning of seeing it grow as much as it has the last couple of years. Pietro shared that Hoot/Wisdom Recordings is a music label organization on campus open to anyone who has a passion for music.

Students of all backgrounds and interests are welcome, such as producers, music engineers, music business entrepreneurs, social media creators, song writers, singers, and instrument players. Students of all majors are welcome as well, with no requirement for a background in music.

“We were very underground, and not a lot of people knew about us; th

is is our way of letting people know that we’re here. I love to see the community grow and see people from all over campus come together,” she said.

Pietro has been practicing her passion for singing since she was young, starting out with a variety of musical covers until eventually releasing her own work.

She is a senior nursing student at FAU and also serves as a secretary and director of events for Hoot/Wisdom Recordings as well. She began her journey as a songwriter with Hoot/Wisdom Recordings as a sophomore.

This event was the first time that the Program Board collaborated with Hoot/Wisdom Recordings in two years, the last partnership occurring in January of 2023, which centered around a winter theme and featured live performances from Hoot/Wisdom Recordings artists as well as a snow globe making crafts.

June is a junior communications student at FAU and was assigned responsibilities to program this Live After Dark event. She took inspiration from previous Live After Dark events that featured live music entertainment, yet wanted it to be a unique experience where the presence of Hoot/Wisdom Recordings was the main attraction and not just background entertainment.

“I wanted this event to be all about finding an artist you may not know about and meeting people you don’t know,” she said.

Valeria Rodriguez, a junior political science major at FAU, attended the events with her friends in the hope of meeting people of similar interests to her.

“I’ve always loved music, and I wasn’t really sure what Hoot/Wisdom Recordings was, but it seemed like the theme would center around it. The event allowed me to meet a lot of new people and get myself out there. It was very relaxing and just a nice environment to be a part of” she said.

For the second year, the program board is set to host Bridgerton Ball, which will be held on Feb. 26 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Live Oak. During the gala-themed event, students are encouraged to attend in Bridgerton style and attire, which revolves around the English 1800s Regency Era.

The next Live After Dark event of the semester will be held on April 1 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will be held in the Live Oak. The entertainment for this event will be a comedy show theme.

“I think this event was the perfect opportunity for students to interact in a space where there was something for everyone, it was fun and exactly what I think the organizers were going for,” said Rodriguez.

Isabella Visbal is a Staff Writer for the University Press. For more information on this or other stories, contact Visbal at [email protected]