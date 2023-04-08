Dusty May signs extension as head coach

The contract extension has May remaining as head coach at FAU up until 2033.

Head coach Dusty May walking across the court ahead of the FAU’s Final Four matchup against San Diego State at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on April 1, 2023.

On Saturday afternoon, Dusty May’s return to FAU was made official, as it was announced that he signed a 10-year contract extension to return as the Owls’ men’s basketball head coach.

The extension was finalized on Saturday after being first announced on March 30, when CBS reported that May’s new contract would be worth north of $1 million annually.

May has been FAU’s head coach for the past five years, each season ending with a winning record. However, this past season was May and the program’s best to date.

He led the Owls to a 17-0 home record, the Conference USA Regular Season and Tournament Championship, being nationally ranked at 19, an NCAA-best 35 wins; All before taking them to the program’s second NCAA Tournament appearance where they advanced to the Final Four. To cap it all off, May was named by CBS as Coach of the Year.

With Michael Forrest as the roster’s only imminent departure this offseason, May’s set to return a majority of the production, and the starting lineup, that helped lead the Owls to this historic season.

“The Owls had a historic season under head coach Dusty May, and we are very pleased with his contract extension,” said FAU Interim President Stacy Volnick. “We are incredibly excited about the future of Florida Atlantic men’s basketball and look forward to more winning seasons with Coach May at the helm.”

The extension not only comes on the heels of their historic run through the tournament, but also as May’s original contract was set to expire. That contract paid May $544,957 this past season, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Now with May’s return set in stone, the Owls will be getting ready to play next season in the American Athletic Conference (AAC), where the entire athletic department will transition effective July 1.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking, and will be updated as more information is available.

Maddox Greenberg is the Business Manager for the University Press.