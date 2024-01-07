Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Jonathan Cohen is armed and in IDF uniform gear.

IDF deploys FAU student in Israel-Hamas war • 937 Views

2
FAU junior wide receiver LaJohntay Wester celebrating catching a pass for a first down during the Owls 22-7 loss to the East Carolina Pirates at Howard Schnellenberger Field on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

FAU Football: LaJohntay Wester enters the transfer portal, potentially ending career at FAU • 542 Views

3
Photo of an FAU football helmet.

FAU Football: Tom Herman’s first early signing day at FAU nets 17 recruits in signing Class of 2024 • 460 Views

4
Arab and Jewish students protest at FAUs Protest for Palestine event on Oct. 11, 2023.

Former SJP president: FAU has a history of repressing Palestinian voices • 371 Views

5
Ron DeSantis speaking on bills SB 258, 264, and 846 in May 2023.

FAU spokesperson says new foreign legislation will not impact campus, faculty remain silent • 334 Views

Men’s Basketball: Owls’ rollercoaster battle ends in a heartbreaking 70-68 road loss to UNC Charlotte

Despite overcoming a double digit deficit at halftime and having a tied game, the Owls lost the game on the final possession due to a foul that led to game-winning free throws for Charlotte
The+FAU+Mens+basketball+team+in+a+quick+huddle+before+an+inbound+pass+in+their+match+against+ECU+on+Tuesday%2C+Jan.+2+2024
Jaden Winston
The FAU Men’s basketball team in a quick huddle before an inbound pass in their match against ECU on Tuesday, Jan. 2 2024
Zion Cooper, Contributing Writer
January 7, 2024

After a bounce-back win at home against ECU, the Florida Atlantic Owls (11-4, 1-1 AAC) hoped to continue winning against the University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers (7-7, 1-1 AAC). However, desperate for a win after losing their last two games, the 49ers capitalized on a slow start from the Owls, emerging victorious in a 70-68 hard-fought battle.

Despite the challenge of being down 41-26 at the half, the Owls displayed resilience and staged a thrilling comeback in the second half. The Owls fought back to make it a tie game in the final possession, only to lose by two free throws after fouling Charlotte guard Lu’Cye Patterson on the final possession of the game.   

“It’s becoming a theme where we’re just not on our toes, we’re not the aggressor early in the game, and then we have to fight back. Credit to our guys though, they got us back in position to win the game ” said head coach Dusty May. “Last year we were able to win all the one-possession games, and the numbers say that you’re going to win half of them. We have to figure out a way to get our edge back.”

From the opening tip-off, the Owls struggled, enduring an agonizing 0-9 scoring drought for the game’s first six minutes. Nick Boyd scored the first points of the game for the Owls with 14:12 in the first half. 

Known for their second-half prowess, FAU started to orchestrate a comeback, earning trip after trip to the free-throw line and reaching the bonus eight minutes into the second half. 

Nick Boyd was the driving force for the Owls, providing a much needed spark of offense for the team. He spearheaded the comeback that would give FAU their first lead with 3:53 in the second half. 

However, the 49ers retaliated after each lead change or tie and ultimately secured the victory.

“We’ve got to go on the road with a chip on our shoulder, and it’s no secret when you look at the games we’ve lost we haven’t shot well from the perimeter,” said May. FAU has yet to win a true road game this season (0-2).

The Owls shot 5-19 from three for the game after starting 2-10 in the first half. Johnell Davis finished the game with 20 points, and Boyd scored 19  off the bench. The 49ers had six different players score eight or more points for them in their win.

FAU will try to bounce back when the Owls travel to New Orleans to take on Tulane University (10-4, 1-1 AAC)  on Thursday, Jan 11 at 7:00 PM. The game will stream on ESPN 2

Recap 

The opening tip-off went to FAU, but a missed layup by Vlad Goldin set the stage for the first half FAU was going to have. Both teams exchanged turnovers, with  Davis’s turnover leading to a Charlotte steal and layup for Charlotte guard Isaiah Folkes at the 18:43 mark.

In a back-and-forth struggle, both squads endured a minute of missed opportunities. A layup by Charlotte center Dishon Jackson extended the 49ers’ lead to 4-0. The Owls failed to respond, and despite Charlotte entering a three minute scoring drought, FAU would fail to score a bucket. 

Another layup and three-pointer for Charlotte gave the 49ers a 9-0 lead with 14:23 in the first half. Boyd gave his team a much needed answer with a layup, leaving the score at 9-2 with over six minutes played. The 49ers then hit a three-pointer on their next possession, commanding a 10-point lead.

The Owls’ offensive struggles continued, managing only two points from the line in the next two minutes. Charlotte added two more points, maintaining their 10-point lead with seven minutes played. FAU’s empty offensive possessions led to the 49ers collecting two more baskets and stretching their lead to 15 with the score at 19-4 before 10 minutes were played in the first half.

Although the 49ers headed into the second half with a 41-26 lead, they knew holding onto it  wouldn’t be easy, “We talked to the guys at halftime that [FAU] would come out and throw some major haymakers and punches at us, and they did that,” said Charlotte head coach Aaron Fearne.

FAU fought back despite Charlotte widening their lead to start the second half at 45-28. Foul line trips piled up, with Jalen Gaffney and Davis making crucial free throws, shrinking the lead to 12.

Alijah Martin’s three-pointer brought the lead to single digits for the first time since the first half, with the score at 36-45. However, two baskets by Charlotte undid FAU’s efforts, putting the lead at 49-36 seven minutes into the second half.

Undeterred, FAU narrowed the gap. Back-to-back scores brought the lead down to 5 points, and the Charlotte 49ers felt the pressure, as Coach Fearne had predicted.

Both teams traded stops, but an 8-0 run by the Owls, finished with an-and-one layup from Boyd, tied the game at 53 with 6:29 left to play. The gritty game saw free throws and jumpers exchanged for the next 2 minutes, with FAU taking the lead from a second-chance layup by Alijah Martin at 59-57 with 3:53 to go.

Charlotte regained the lead at the 2:37 mark and never let go. FAU tied the game twice in the last two minutes, notably with Jonhell Davis’s three-pointer at the 13-second mark, putting the Owls on the cusp of their second overtime game of the season.

In the final moments, Bryan Greenlee got a piece of Lu’Cye Patterson’s shooting hand, sending him to the stripe, where he converted both free throws, securing an upset win for UNC Charlotte over the Owls.

Zion Cooper is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email him at Zwadde15l&gmail.com or DM on Instagram @Zion__15 X (Twitter) @Cooper_Zion

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Women’s Basketball: University silent on Aniya Hubbard’s absence
Women’s Basketball: University silent on Aniya Hubbard’s absence
FAU Junior Center Vladislav Goldin (#50) wins the opening tip for the Owls en route to their 79-64 win over East Carolina University.
Men’s Basketball: Owls bounce back in Boca with 79-64 win over ECU
FAU junior center Vlad Goldin (#50) going for a dunk over Illinois senior forward Coleman Hawkins (#33) and another Illinois player during the Owls 98-89 loss to the Fighting Illini in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.
Men’s Basketball: Owls earn a heartbreaking 68-72 loss to FGCU
FAU senior guard Jada Moore in the post going for a layup against a UAB defender during the Owls 65-53 home loss on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.
Women’s Basketball: FAU falls to UAB in first AAC game
Junior guard Johnell Davis (#1) led the Owls to their first double overtime game and first double overtime win against No. 4 Arizona on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Las Vegas. Davis was one point short of tying his career-high 36 points he scored last season against the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Arizona was the highest ranked team FAU has faced in program history and FAU highest ranked win.
Men’s Basketball: Owls defeat No. 4 Arizona 96-95 in double overtime to secure highest ranked win in school history
The FAU mens basketball team in huddle prior to their 100-57 home opener victory over Eastern Michigan on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Men’s Basketball: Owls come away with 64-54 win over St. Bonaventure
More in Sports
Photo of an FAU football helmet.
FAU Football: Tom Herman’s first early signing day at FAU nets 17 recruits in signing Class of 2024
FAU sophomore guard Mya Perry in the corner against a Howard defender during the Owls 46-45 home loss on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.
Women’s Basketball: Owls lose to Howard at home 46-45
FAU junior wide receiver LaJohntay Wester celebrating catching a pass for a first down during the Owls 22-7 loss to the East Carolina Pirates at Howard Schnellenberger Field on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.
FAU Football: LaJohntay Wester enters the transfer portal, potentially ending career at FAU
FAU junior guard Johnell Davis (#1) drives at the baseline versus an FIU defender during the Owls 94-60 victory on Dec. 13, 2023.
Men’s Basketball: Owls bounce back over FIU 94-60
FAU graduate guard Alexa Zaph (#14) dribbling the ball against St. Thomas in the Owls 78-60 home win on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.
Women’s Basketball: FAU defeat St. Thomas 78-60; back in win column
FAU junior center Vlad Goldin (#50) going for a dunk over Illinois senior forward Coleman Hawkins (#33) and another Illinois player during the Owls 98-89 loss to the Fighting Illini in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.
Men’s Basketball: FAU falls short to Illinois in Jimmy V Classic 98-89
More in Top Stories
Arab and Jewish students protest at FAUs Protest for Palestine event on Oct. 11, 2023.
Former SJP president: FAU has a history of repressing Palestinian voices
Official logo for the State University System of Floridas Board of Governors. Screenshot courtesy of Julie Leftheris presentation on Dec. 14, 2023.
FAU presidential search violated regulations, BOG Inspector General recommends restart
Jonathan Cohen is armed and in IDF uniform gear.
IDF deploys FAU student in Israel-Hamas war
Barry Kaye Auditorium
George W. Bush visits FAU, speaks on foreign conflicts, 2024 election
Daniel Richardson throws for another touchdown during the Spring Game on April 15, 2023.
FAU Football: Daniel Richardson enters transfer portal
Photo of an FAU football helmet.
FAU Football: Larry McCammon III, Jarron Morris declare for 2024 NFL Draft

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *