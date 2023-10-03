Miami Heat return to Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena to prepare for upcoming season

For the first time since 2018, the Miami Heat returned Tuesday to Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena, home of the FAU men’s basketball team.

They’ll continue training camp at FAU until Saturday, ahead of their first preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 10.

“We love it up here,” said head coach Erik Spoelstra on the Heat returning to FAU. “We’ve had so many training camps, it’s kind of nostalgic for us. I remember we–actually we sat down after our team meeting, [president] Pat Riley, myself, [senior VP of basketball operations and general manager] Andy [Elisburg], [senior advisor of basketball operations] Chet Kammerer, [vice president of basketball operations, assistant general manager] Adam Simon, and just remembering that very first training camp when Pat brought the team up here. Literally everyone was on eggshells, including myself and the staff. We knew that it was going to be a change of a franchise. You felt like you were a part of a movement. It was so exciting.”

Spoelstra talked about seeing the Owls representing South Florida, alongside the University of Miami in the Final Four, two months before he led the Heat to the NBA Finals.

“So awesome. It’s a really fun time to be a fan of South Florida sports,” said Spoelstra. “I think there’s a connection. Even though we don’t get a chance to all hang out, we feel connected by a similar bond. I was doing watch parties for FAU, hanging out with my friends and family. Same thing with UM.”

Tyler Herro mentioned being back on a college campus, and how students might feel seeing the Heat practice. He discussed having FAU players play in the NBA. Herro talked about improvements he is trying to make this season.

“I think just my mindset, mentally. I’ve been in a different mindset than I been in the past and I just continue to get stronger, get better, more efficient and work on certain things that I know I need to work on,” said Herro.

The Miami Heat will continue practice this week until Saturday.

Maddox Greenberg is the Sports Editor for the University Press. Email [email protected] or DM via Twitter @MaddoxGreenberg and Instagram @maddoxblade04 for information regarding this or other stories.