Barbara Feingold is the Vice Chair of the FAU Board of Trustees. Headshot courtesy of FAU Media Relations.

Students express continued concern over FAU housing crisis

Jackson Ross (#15) celebrating scoring a run in FAUs series against Harvard last season.

Exterior of the Schmidt Family Complex. Courtesy of HKS Architects

Exterior of the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine.

Sevyn Streeter to join headliner Coi Leray in 2023 Bonfire Fest

SG Program Board announced the second act for this year’s upcoming Bonfire music festival on August 31.
Courtesy of SG Program Board.
Melanie Gomez, Features Editor
August 24, 2023

This year’s Bonfire Music Fest will include up-and-coming musical acts as the final lineup will have rapper Coi Leray as the headliner.

According to a recent Instagram announcement, the second act to perform for this year’s festival will be singer and Florida native Sevyn Streeter. The Bonfire Music Fest is an annual music festival that celebrates the beginning of the football season. Past acts include Nelly, Flo Rida and Justine Skye. It is among the most popular yearly events FAU offers.  This year is the 15th entry in the festival’s history and will occur on August 31.

The Bonfire Festival traditionally is outdoors; however, last year, a major change was that the festival would be kept indoors at the Carole and Barry Kaye Auditorium in the Student Union due to pending construction.  According to Noadia Lindor, a student volunteer with Multicultural Programming, this year’s festival will again happen indoors in the Carole and Barry Kaye Auditorium and begin at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are sold out for students but are still available for student guests for $5, $25 for non-FAU students and $10 for FAU staff through the FAU events website

Melanie Gomez is the Features Editor for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, you can contact her at [email protected] or on her Instagram page @cupidfloats.                                                              

About the Contributor
Melanie Gomez, Features Editor
Melanie is a second-year multimedia journalism major and political science minor who wants to work in the book publishing industry one day. You can reach her at her email melanieg2002[email protected] or her Instagram page @cupidfloats.

